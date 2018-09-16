Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Usman's three wicket haul helps Pakistan bundle out Hong Kong for 116

PTI
NEWS
News
25   //    16 Sep 2018, 20:24 IST

Dubai, Sept 16 (PTI) Seamer Usman Khan picked up three wickets in an over as Pakistan dismissed minnows Hong Kong for a paltry 116 in a group A match of the Asia Cup ODI tournament here on Sunday.

Usman (3/19) was the highest wicket-taker, while Shadab Khan (2/31) and Hasan Ali (2/19) snapped two wickets apiece and Faheem Ashraf accounted for one as Pakistan thoroughly exposed the weakness of Hong Kong, who won the 2018 Asia Cup Qualifier to make it to the tournament.

Kinchit Shah (26) and Aizaz Khan (27) were the main scorers for Hong Kong, while skipper Anshuman Rath contributed 19 as they couldn't negotiate the top quality bowling from Pakistan.

Electing to bat, Hong Kong failed to put up a resistance, losing wickets in regular intervals to end up with a lowly score.

It started with a run-out as Nizakat Khan (13) walked back to the pavillion after failing to make ground with Shadab Khan knocking the stumps off from point in the 5th over.

Skipper Anshuman Rath (19) was the next to go when he was caught behind by wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed off Faheem Ashraf as Hong Kong slipped to 32 for 2 in the ninth over.

Hasan Ali then got into action, removing Christopher Carter (2) cheaply in the 14th over. Looking to chip it over extra cover, Carter ended up giving an easy catch to Imam-ul-Haq as Hong Kong lost their third wicket.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan then struck twice in three balls -- dismissing Babar Hayat (7) and Ehsan Khan (0) -- as Hong Kong lost half their side in 16.3 overs.

Hayat couldn't pick up Shadab's googly and was stumped by a huge margin by Sarfraz when the batsman danced down the pitch. One ball later, another googly earned Shadab another wicket as Ehsan was trapped in front of wicket.

Kinchit and Aizaz then shared a crucial 53-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take Hong Kong closs to the 100-mark.

In the 31st over, Usman Khan picked up three wickets in five deliveries, removing Aizaz, SS Mckechnie (0) and Tanwir Afzal (0) to further reduce Hong Kong to 97 for 8.

Last specialist batsman Kinchit too was back to the hut after he hit a Hasan Ali ball to Shadab at backward point.

Ehsan Nawaz (9) and Nadeem Ahmed then took Hong Kong past the 100-run mark before the former was run out to be bundled out for 116

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asia Cup 2018: Three things you might have missed in Hong...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Hong Kong players from Asia Cup Qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Hong Kong at the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 2 : Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong joins India and Pakistan in Group A
RELATED STORY
Down the Memory Lane: India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2008
RELATED STORY
4 Hong Kong players you should pick in your team
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup qualifiers 2018: Hong Kong beat UAE by 2 wickets...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI to face Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
Expected Indian Line-up for Asia Cup match against Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us