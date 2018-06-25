Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vaughan says 'X-factor' Buttler can inspire England to World Cup glory

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 18:04 IST
36

Manchester, Jun 25 (AFP) Jos Buttler gives England the "best chance they have ever had" of winning the World Cup, according to former captain Michael Vaughan.

Buttler's 110 not out rescued England from the brink of defeat as they beat Australia by one wicket in the fifth one-day international at Old Trafford on Sunday to complete a 5-0 whitewash of the reigning world champions.

England, the world's top-ranked ODI side, are the tournament hosts for the 2019 World Cup.

But they have never lifted the men's version of cricket's premier one-day trophy and haven't won a knockout match at the tournament since making the last of their three losing appearances in the final back in 1992.

They also failed to get out of the group stage at the most recent edition in 2015. "I look at the England side and Buttler is the one," Vaughan told BBC Radio's Test Match Special.

"Teams that win trophies have X-factor cricketers. He's right up there," he added. "I've got everything crossed that he doesn't pick up an injury.

"If he's fit next year, they've got the best chance they have ever had," insisted the former Yorkshire batsman, a veteran of 82 Tests and 86 ODIs from 1999-2008.

England were on the verge of losing on Sunday as they slumped to 114 for chasing chasing just 206 for victory.

- 'Reads the game' -

====================

But Buttler, assessing the match situation expertly, adjusted his normal policy of all-out aggression to score his slowest ODI hundred -- off 117 balls.

With Adil Rashid he added 81 for the ninth wicket before last man Jake Ball provided enough support as Buttler saw England to victory with nine balls to spare.

"What he provides to the team is that calmness," said Vaughan of Buttler. "Whenever he is out there in the middle, he reads the game better than most.

"He knows and the team know that the opposition are scared of him more than most."

England have made huge strides in 50-over cricket their miserable showing at the last World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with this series seeing them set a new all-time men's ODI record total of 481 for six in Nottingham.

But Vaughan said the experience of winning a game where they were all but beaten on Sunday would be a bigger boost to England's self-confidence.

"Forget the 481 at Trent Bridge and the other hammerings -- this game is one England will take more from," Vaughan said.

"For them to get over the line today -- in a real close game after Australia were favourites -- this means more."

Meanwhile, Buttler tried to put hs match-winning effort into context by saying: "Everything is about building towards the World Cup but you've got to play cricket at the same time.

"We know that further down the line, with the World Cup, it's not about winning 5-0; it's about winning one-off games.

"Plucking today from nowhere shows that we've got that in us." England came into this series on the back of a shock six-run defeat by Scotland but skipper Eoin Morgan said: "We've progressed a lot and learnt a lot.

"We didn't start as well as we would have liked but to win 5-0 is pretty special." The 2019 World Cup runs from May 30 to July 14

Buttler 'maturity' is just what England need, says Vaughan
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Buttler helped England whitewash...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Jos Buttler knocks in ODIs
RELATED STORY
England Vs Australia 2018, 3rd ODI: 5 records broken in...
RELATED STORY
Buttler 110 as England beats Australia to sweep series 5-0
RELATED STORY
Stokes ready to inspire refreshed England against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why England will be the top contenders for...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
Vaughan warns England against 'early fix'
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 teams that can possibly score 500...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th ODI | Yesterday
AUS 205/10 (34.4 ov)
ENG 208/9 (48.3 ov)
England win by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 07:00 PM
WIN 204/10
SL 99/5 (36.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail Windies by 105 runs with 5 wickets remaining
WIN VS SL live score
KNT 114/6 (39.4 ov)
MSX
LIVE
Day 1 | Kent won the toss and elected to bat.
KNT VS MSX live score
WAR 118/3 (40.3 ov)
DUR
LIVE
Day 1 | Warwickshire won the toss and elected to bat.
WAR VS DUR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us