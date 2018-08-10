Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vihari, Bawne take India A to 322/4 vs SA A on opening day

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
62   //    10 Aug 2018, 19:08 IST

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (PTI) Hanuma Vihari struck his 15th first-class hundred as India A recovered from early jitters to consolidate their position reaching 322 for 4 against South Africa A at stumps on the opening day of second four day 'Test'.

Vihari remained unbeaten on 138 having faced 273 balls and added 177 runs for the fourth wicket with Ankit Bawne (80, 146 balls).

This was after India A's in-form opening duo of Prithvi Shaw (16) and Mayank Agarwal (0) encountered a rare failure.

Struggling at 18 for 2, Vihari first steadied the ship with skipper Shreyas Iyer (39) adding 62 for the third wicket. Iyer looked fluent in his 54-ball knock but as it has been the case with him, he got out after getting set.

Vihari hit 13 boundaries and remained unbeaten alongside Kona Bharat (30 batting) in an unroken 65-run stand.

Vihari, who made 54 in the last match, continued with his form and brought India A back on track after they were reduced to 18 for two in 7.1 overs. Bawne's innings was studded with 10 fours. He was caught by wicketkeeper Rudi Second off off-spinner Dane Piedt.

Duanne Olivier, Anrich Nortje, Muthusamy and Piedt bagged one wicket each.

Brief scores

India A first innings: 322 for 4 in 90 overs (Hanuma Vihari 138 not out, Ankit Bawne 80; Duanne Olivier 1/54, Anrich Nortje 1/56, Senuran Muthsamy 1/51, Dane Piedt 1/46)

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
India 'A' squad named for four-day games against South...
RELATED STORY
India A achieve memorable win against West Indies A 
RELATED STORY
With bowlers scoring 100s, batsmen need to score 200s and...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Four players who could be picked...
RELATED STORY
India A vs South Africa A: Visitors in a precarious...
RELATED STORY
5 players who deserve to play Tests for India in the next...
RELATED STORY
Rain wipes out play on opening day of England-India 2nd test
RELATED STORY
5 Youngest players to score a One Day International hundred
RELATED STORY
King Kohli - A budding legend 
RELATED STORY
World Test XI to take on team India
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 107/10 (35.2 ov)
ENG
Day 2 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS ENG live score
| Today
ESX
GLO
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ESX VS GLO live score
| Today
SSX
KNT
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
SSX VS KNT live score
| Today
HAM 151/8 (20.0 ov)
GLA 155/2 (15.5 ov)
Glamorgan win by 8 wickets
HAM VS GLA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us