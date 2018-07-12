Vihari, Karun put India A in command in pursuit of 321

Taunton, Jul 12 (PTI) Half centuries by skipper Karun Nair and Hanuma Vihari enabled India A to finish on a comfortable 214 for 3 chasing a tricky target of 321 against West Indies A in the second four day 'Test', here today.

Nair (55) was out off the last ball of the day even as Vihari (65 batting, 123 balls) looked solid at the other end.

They now need 107 runs on the final day with seven wickets in hand. The Nair-Vihari pair added 136 runs for the third wicket to lay the foundation of what could be a praiseworthy victory after being bowled out for 192 in the first innings.

In both matches so far, the Indian batsmen have done well in the second essay when they didn't have to face red Dukes during the morning session.

Earlier, West Indies A were bowled out for 210 in their second innings and could only extend their oveall lead to 320.

India's new ball bowlers Mohammed Siraj (4/64) and Rajneesh Gurbani (3/64) did most of the damage while Jermaine Blackwood (67) and John Campbell (61) scored half centuries.

Brief Scores: West Indies 302 and 210 (Jermaine Blackwood 67, John Campbell 61, Mohd Siraj 4/64, R Gurbani 3/64)

India A 192 and (target 321) 214/3 (Karun Nair 55, Hanuma Vihari 65 batting)