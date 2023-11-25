Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Mumbai vs Railways: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Mumbai and Railways lock horns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday, November 27, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, are atop the points table with four points and a net run rate of +3.681, thanks to wins in both games. They beat Kerala by eight wickets in their previous game.

After opting to field first, Mumbai bowled out their opponents out for 231 in 49.1 overs. Mohit Avasthi picked up four wickets. Mumbai reached 160-2 in 24.2 overs when rain interrupted play to force a cancellation of proceedings.

Railways, captained by Upendra Yadav, are fourth in the points table with two points and a net run rate of +0.032. They began their campaign with a 22-run loss to Puducherry before beating Odisha by 24 runs.

After being put in to field first, Odisha bowled Railways out for 193 in 40 overs. However, Railways got themselves ahead of the par score at the time of rain interruption, with Odisha reeling at 67-4 in 20.2 overs.

Mumbai vs Railways Match Details

Match: Mumbai vs Railways, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, on Monday; 09:00 am IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Mumbai vs Railways Pitch Report

The pitch in Bangalore has been an absolute belter over the years. A high-scoring game is most likely to take place. Either team will need to score around 300 to have a chance of winning.

Mumbai vs Railways Weather Report

There's a chance of rain on Sunday, which could lead to delays and interruptions. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. Overall, the playing conditions should be pleasant.

Mumbai vs Railways Probable Xls

Mumbai

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Gokul Bista, Prasad Pawar (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Suved Parkar, Tanush Kotian, Royston Dias

Railways

Shivam Chaudhary, Pratham Singh, Mohammad Saif, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav (c & wk), Karn Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Akash Pandey, Rahul Sharma, Sahab Yuvraj

Mumbai vs Railways Prediction

Mumbai will start as the favourites. Railways haven’t looked at their best in batting, but their bowlers did a decent job last time. Beating Mumbai is expected to be a bridge too far.

Prediction: Mumbai to win

Mumbai vs Railways Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A