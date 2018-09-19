Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai defeat Baroda by nine wickets

Alur (Karnataka), Sep 19 (PTI) Prithvi Shaw, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer struck timely half centuries as Mumbai thrashed Baroda by nine wickets in both the teams' opening game of Vijay Hazare Trophy here Wednesday.

The two teams are placed in Elite Group A for the National One Day Championships that kicked off at multiple venues.

Opting to bat, Baroda were bundled out for a modest 238 in 49.5 overs with all-rounder Krunal Pandya top-scoring with 85 (8 fours and 2 sixes).

Such was the dominance of Mumbai's top order that they chased the target without much fuss in just 41.3 overs.

Shaw (98), who missed a deserving hundred by a whisker, and Rahane (79 not out) conjured a 137-run first wicket stand.

Rahane, who was struggling in the Test series in England, was back among runs.

After Shaw departed, the India Test vice-captain in the company of Shreyas Iyer (56 not out) made opposition bowlers toil as the two took their side home.

While Rahane struck six boundaries and a six, Shaw laced his innings with 12 boundaries and five sixes.

Iyer, who was ignored for the ongoing Asia Cup, smashed five fours and two hits over the fence.

Earlier, experienced Mumbai pacer Dhawal Kulkarni returned with figures of 4-39 and was ably aided by Vijay Gohil (2-20).

Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani and Siddesh Lad took a wicket each.

Yusuf Pathan's 40 and Pinal Shah's 32 helped Baroda to go past the 230 run-mark, but that wasn't enough in the end.

Brief scores: Baroda 238 all out in 49.5 overs (Krunal Pandya 85, Yusuf Pathan 40, Dhawal Kulkarni 4-39) lose to Mumbai 239/1 in 41.3 overs (Prithvi Shaw 98, Ajinkya Rahane 79 not out, Krunal Pandya 1-34) by nine wickets.

Other Results:

Goa 266/7 in 50 overs (Amogh Desai 65, Amit Verma 38, Samad Fallah 2-42) lose to Maharashtra 267/5 in 47.4 overs (Jay Pande 117 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 67, Amogh Desai 2-39) by five wickets.

Punjab 290/7 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 115, Yuvraj Singh 48, Rishi Dhawan 3-50) defeat Himachal Pradesh 255 all out in 48.3 overs (Prashant Chopra 95, Siddharth Kaul 4-55) by 35 runs