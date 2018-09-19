Vijayan vs Debjit for Kerala flood charity match at Kalyani

Kolkata, Sep 19 (PTI) Legendary Indian footballer I M Vijayan and Debjit Ghosh will lead teams in a charity match at Kalyani on September 22 to raise funds for the victims of the devastating Kerala floods.

Vijayan, who was one of the victims of the Kerala floods, will lead a Red Star team with the likes of Sandip Nandy, Jo Paul Ancheri, Alvito D'Cunha, Denson Devadas, among others, in it.

The former India and East Bengal striker, who lives in the flood-hit Thrissur district of Kerala, had to flee to his wife's place after his house was inundated.

The opposition Blue Star team will be led by Debjit Ghosh, as the likes of Sangram Mukherjee, Abhjit Mondal, Dipendu Biswas, Ashim Biswas, Lalkamal Bhowmick among others will be seen in action, it was announced Wednesday.

Kolkata-based fashion designer Agnimitra Paul has also offered her support for the cause and will be designing the jerseys for the match.

The Teams:

Red Star: IM Vijayan, Sandip Nandy, Dinesh Nair, M Suresh, Jo Paul Ancheri, Anit Ghosh, Alvito D'Cunha, Sasti Duley, Syed Rahim Nabi, Denson Devadas, Raman Vijayan, Dipankar Roy, Goutam Ghosh, Tushar Rakshit, Alok Das, Chetan Todi, Hemanta Dora, Chirag.

Coach: Amit Bhadra.

Blue Star: Debjit Ghosh, Sangram Mukherjee, Abhjit Mondal, Deepak Mondal, Hussain Mustafi, Dulal Biswas, Soumik Dey, Basudev Mondal, Dipendu Biswas, Ashim Biswas, Lalkamal Bhowmick, Satish Bharti, Chandan Das, Amit Das, Sanjoy Machi, Soumitra Chakraborty, Satyabrata Bhowmick, Surajit Bose.

Coach: Aloke Mukherjee