Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vince recalled by England for fourth Test

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    23 Aug 2018, 17:39 IST
James Vince_cropped
James Vince in action for England's one-day team.

James Vince has been named in England's squad for the fourth Test against India at the Ageas Bowl as injury cover for Jonny Bairstow.

Hampshire batsman Vince has not featured for England in the longest format since the second Test of the tour to New Zealand in March this year, making scores of 18 and 76 in Christchurch

However, the right-hander could return to the XI at his home ground next Thursday if Bairstow - who suffered a fractured finger while keeping wicket in the third Test defeat at Trent Bridge - is not fit to feature on the south coast.

Vince - who averages 24.90 in 13 Test appearances - is recalled after an impressive outing against Nottinghamshire in the County Championship, including hitting a second-innings century in his team's 270-run victory.

"The selection panel felt this was the right time to reintroduce James Vince to the Test squad," national selector Ed Smith said.

"James will provide cover in case Jonny Bairstow’s fractured finger prevents him playing in the fourth Test match.

"James returns to the England set-up in confident form and scoring runs. He has been in excellent form for Hampshire in the County Championship, with 847 runs at 56.46, including 74 and 147 this week - runs that shaped Hampshire’s win against Nottinghamshire.

"James' match-winning runs also helped Hampshire to win the Royal London Cup earlier this summer."

Vince replaces seamer Jamie Porter in a 14-man party, with Smith revealing the latter was left out to allow him to play for Essex in their four-day fixture against Hampshire next Wednesday.

"Jamie Porter has been part of the last three Test squads. But the selection panel did not want him to miss the opportunity of playing for Essex in the next round of championship matches. He will return to the squad in the event of an injury to a seam bowler," he added.

Despite losing by 203 runs in Nottingham on Tuesday, England lead 2-1 in the five-match series.

Omnisport
NEWS
England calls up batsman Vince as injury cover for Bairstow
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Prithvi Shaw's chance of playing...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's possible squad for the...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Rashid recalled to England squad for first...
RELATED STORY
India's Predicted Playing XI for the Fourth Test 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 English players who should be...
RELATED STORY
Probable changes England and India may have to create for...
RELATED STORY
5 eminent Indian cricketers who made their Test debut in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Reasons why India will win the...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018, third Test: Preview 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
Match 8 | Today, 03:30 AM
India B
South Africa A
INB VS RSA-A live score
Match 7 | Today
AUA 151/10 (31.4 ov)
IND-A 152/5 (38.3 ov)
India A win by 5 wickets
AUA VS IND-A live score
| Sun, 19 Aug
SSX 440/10 & 353/6
DBY 389/10 & 161/10
Sussex win by 243 runs
SSX VS DBY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us