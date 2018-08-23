Vince recalled by England for fourth Test

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 58 // 23 Aug 2018, 17:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

James Vince in action for England's one-day team.

James Vince has been named in England's squad for the fourth Test against India at the Ageas Bowl as injury cover for Jonny Bairstow.

Hampshire batsman Vince has not featured for England in the longest format since the second Test of the tour to New Zealand in March this year, making scores of 18 and 76 in Christchurch

However, the right-hander could return to the XI at his home ground next Thursday if Bairstow - who suffered a fractured finger while keeping wicket in the third Test defeat at Trent Bridge - is not fit to feature on the south coast.

Vince - who averages 24.90 in 13 Test appearances - is recalled after an impressive outing against Nottinghamshire in the County Championship, including hitting a second-innings century in his team's 270-run victory.

"The selection panel felt this was the right time to reintroduce James Vince to the Test squad," national selector Ed Smith said.

"James will provide cover in case Jonny Bairstow’s fractured finger prevents him playing in the fourth Test match.

"James returns to the England set-up in confident form and scoring runs. He has been in excellent form for Hampshire in the County Championship, with 847 runs at 56.46, including 74 and 147 this week - runs that shaped Hampshire’s win against Nottinghamshire.

"James' match-winning runs also helped Hampshire to win the Royal London Cup earlier this summer."

BREAKING NEWS



We have named a 14-man squad for the fourth Specsavers Test match against India.



https://t.co/4CxfpE8tvx#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qZeNQelFpM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 23, 2018

Vince replaces seamer Jamie Porter in a 14-man party, with Smith revealing the latter was left out to allow him to play for Essex in their four-day fixture against Hampshire next Wednesday.

"Jamie Porter has been part of the last three Test squads. But the selection panel did not want him to miss the opportunity of playing for Essex in the next round of championship matches. He will return to the squad in the event of an injury to a seam bowler," he added.

Despite losing by 203 runs in Nottingham on Tuesday, England lead 2-1 in the five-match series.