Virat Kohli finally confirms his relationship with Anushka Sharma

Kohli finally decided to share this significant part of his life with his fans.

by Umaima Saeed News 15 Feb 2017, 16:47 IST

The picture Virat uploaded on his Instagram account

What’s the story?

A day after Valentine’s Day, India captain Virat Kohli confessed love for his long-time girlfriend Anushka Sharma in a post on Instagram. This was the first time Virat uploaded a picture with the actress on social media and officiated with the relationship.

The caption Virat used for the image was – “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me @anushkasharma”

In case you did not know

Anushka and Virat met each other in 2013 when they worked together for a television commercial. The dashing cricketer and his better half have ever since created a lot of buzz regarding their love life. The supremely talented cricketer has been spotted with the Bollywood actress on several occasions.

Although the two had been in an official relationship a few years back, the drama created by media around it made way for troubles in the couple’s personal lives. The good-looking pair has been spotted together at various parties and holiday destinations as well. However, they always preferred to keep their relationship under wraps.

Heart of the matter

The Indian Cricket team captain uploaded a picture with Anushka Sharma one day after Valentine’s Day. This post makes their relationship official and by the looks of the photo, the 28-year-old is head over heels in love with the ‘Phillauri’ actress.

Parallels from History

While the couple never openly spoke about their relationship, they always spoke for each other when the situation demanded. Recently, the media, without any substantial proof, generated a news which said Virat produced Anushka’s next movie titled Phillauri. The actress came out in support of the cricketer and tweeted to the media saying “please have some shame”

Putting to rest some rumours that have been doing the rounds for some days now pic.twitter.com/bqS498U1tC — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 10, 2017

Similarly, every time Anushka was targeted for Virat’s poor performances, the batsman did not shy away from tweeting in support of his lover.

Sportskeeda’s take

Kohli, who has been in phenomenal form in the recent times finally decided to share this significant part of his life with his fans. While various couples are celebrating love through their posts, this special gesture by Kohli proves that the aggressive batsman is also a die-hard romantic who values love every single day!