Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Virat Kohli gets trolled, rift brewing between Rohit-Kohli? and more - Cricket News Today, 5th September 2018

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
7.38K   //    05 Sep 2018, 21:00 IST

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made all the headlines on Teachers' Day

Twitter dominated all the headlines on Wednesday, September 5 2018. From Indian captain Virat Kohli bearing the brunt of fans on Twitter to Rohit Sharma raising eyebrows from the Indian fans after reportedly unfollowing the Indian captain on Twitter and Instagram.

And on Teachers' day, several Indian cricketers took to Twitter to speak their mind about the lessons that they have learned so far. All the major headlines for the day came courtesy of Twitter and it speaks for how far we have come in the age of social media that one medium has become the platform for so many news.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

Kohli trolled on Twitter after accepting custom jersey from Southampton

Things haven't really gone according to plan for Virat Kohli in the ongoing Test series against England. While he has been in splendid form with the bat, leading the run-scoring charts with 544 runs at an incredible average of 68, India has failed to string together consistent performances across a Test and are hence down 1-3 going into the final Test.

To make matters, captain Kohli has been ridiculed on Twitter after he accepted a custom jersey from Premier League club Southampton FC, which was presented by forward Danny Ings. The 29-year-old was mocked for supporting the club, who are currently 12th on the table with just a solitary win this season despite previously seen cheering for clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid.

All of this came from a rather innocuous photo posted by Southampton FC on Twitter which had Kohli holding a Southampton jersey with number 18.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Team India Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI without Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 Surprises that can unfurl ahead of...
RELATED STORY
India's schedule from Asia Cup to World Cup: Heavy...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest Indians to reach 6000 test runs.
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Key players for India ahead of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: India's Predicted XI for 5th Test
RELATED STORY
Being Cheteshwar Pujara in the age of Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
England Vs India 2018: 3 things India should fix in the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted Starting XI
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Virat Kohli may go down as the best Indian...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 27 | Today
TTR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 103/10 (17.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 67 runs
TTR VS GAW live score
Final | Today, 01:30 AM
United Arab Emirates 16/0 (3.5 ov)
Hong Kong
Hong Kong won the toss and elected to bowl.
UAE VS HK live score
5th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| 09:30 AM
HAM 191/10 & 176/10
WOR 120/10 & 120/8 (30.3 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Worcestershire need 128 runs to win
HAM VS WOR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us