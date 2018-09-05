Virat Kohli gets trolled, rift brewing between Rohit-Kohli? and more - Cricket News Today, 5th September 2018

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made all the headlines on Teachers' Day

Twitter dominated all the headlines on Wednesday, September 5 2018. From Indian captain Virat Kohli bearing the brunt of fans on Twitter to Rohit Sharma raising eyebrows from the Indian fans after reportedly unfollowing the Indian captain on Twitter and Instagram.

And on Teachers' day, several Indian cricketers took to Twitter to speak their mind about the lessons that they have learned so far. All the major headlines for the day came courtesy of Twitter and it speaks for how far we have come in the age of social media that one medium has become the platform for so many news.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

Kohli trolled on Twitter after accepting custom jersey from Southampton

Things haven't really gone according to plan for Virat Kohli in the ongoing Test series against England. While he has been in splendid form with the bat, leading the run-scoring charts with 544 runs at an incredible average of 68, India has failed to string together consistent performances across a Test and are hence down 1-3 going into the final Test.

To make matters, captain Kohli has been ridiculed on Twitter after he accepted a custom jersey from Premier League club Southampton FC, which was presented by forward Danny Ings. The 29-year-old was mocked for supporting the club, who are currently 12th on the table with just a solitary win this season despite previously seen cheering for clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid.

All of this came from a rather innocuous photo posted by Southampton FC on Twitter which had Kohli holding a Southampton jersey with number 18.

He supported Germany, they went out in the group stage. He supported Argentina, they lost in quarters. He supported Spain, they too lost in the quarters.



I just hope Southampton don't get relegated!😅😆 — Kedar Vanarse (@AudiophileKevin) September 4, 2018

Goes wherever he wants ..... 2015 pic.twitter.com/mxSn6U2Ysz — Russell Saunders 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MrGrumpyinOz) September 4, 2018

Welcome to Liverpool 2021 🙄 — Sam (@spt0501) September 4, 2018

