Virat Kohli's historic achievement, Ganguly's message to Indian cricketers and more - Cricket News Today, August 5, 2018

There has been a lot going on in the world of cricket over the past 24 hours. Indian skipper Virat Kohli created history by becoming the Indian batsman with the highest rating points in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

He also became the world number one Test batsman after overtaking Australian captain Steve Smith, who is going through a year-long ban. Kohli has been the centre of attention after his 149 and 51 in the first Test against England as he put an end to his nightmares in the European country.

Adding to this, former skipper Sourav Ganguly has a message for the under-performing Indian players and advice for Virat Kohli going into the second Test.

Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal scored a double century in India A's ongoing first unofficial Test against South Africa in Bengaluru. After bundling out the visitors for just 246, India A ended day 2 at 411/2 in just 87 overs with a lead of 165, thanks to Mayank's unbeaten 220 and Prithvi Shaw's 136.

In Tamil Nadu Premier League, Ruby Trichy Warriors were knocked out of the tournament in spite of winning their last match because of their low NRR. The last two playoff spots will be a battle between Lyca Kovai Kings, iDream Karaikudi Kaalai and Jones Tuti Patriots and the last two teams are playing in the last league match of the tournament.

Let us take a look at the things which made news in the cricket world today (05 August 2018).

Virat Kohli moves to number 1 in ICC Test rankings

The undisputed King

After scoring 149 and 51 in vain, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has overtaken the banned Australian batsman Steve Smith to the top of the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. This is the first time Kohli has reached the summit of ICC batsmen's rankings for Tests and he reached there in style as he achieved the highest rating points by an Indian batsman in Test cricket, 934.

With 200 runs in the Test, the Indian skipper gained 31 rating points and jumped from the second position to the top with a five-point lead over Smith's tally.

With his latest feat, Kohli has now achieved the best rating ever by an Indian batsman in all three formats of the game with the rating of 911 he currently holds in ODIs and a rating of 897 he achieved in T20Is back in 2014.

