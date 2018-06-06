Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 13:51 IST
119

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in the capital today.

Kohli is the latest sporting celebrity after Lionel Messi, Kapil Dev and Usian Bolt, who made it to the India branch of the iconic wax statue museum.

"I sincerely appreciate the efforts and incredible work undergone in making my figure. Thanks to Madame Tussauds for choosing me for this lifetime experience. I am grateful to my fans for their love and support.

"This experience is going to be stored in the fond memories of my life...now waiting to see the fan reactions," Kohli said in a statement issued by Madame Tussauds.

Kohli's figure was crafted from over 200 measurements and photographs taken during the siting session.

Fans will see the skipper in his dynamic pose wearing the Indian cricket team jersey, ready to strike. This pose symbolises his achievements as an international cricket icon.

Kohli's journey has been phenomenal, from his first-class debut in 2006 to captaining the Indian cricket team, winning the Under-19 World Cup on route.

With his unbeatable performances, Kohli has won several accolades including the Arjuna award, ICC World Cricketer of the year and three BCCI international cricketer of the year awards.

Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Virat is today's cricket star and has a huge fan following across the globe. The growing love for him amongst his fans made him obvious choice for Madame Tussauds, Delhi. We are certain that this figure will add new charm to the sports zone."

Madame Tussauds Delhi is an attraction that portrays the fascinating world of Bollywood and Hollywood, renowned sportspersons, historical and political personalities under one roof, through planned themes and interactive areas

