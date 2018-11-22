×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Virat Kohli's tactics and the other reasons for India's loss

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Feature
1.16K   //    22 Nov 2018, 10:00 IST

Australia v India - T20
Australia v India - T20

India’s tour of Australia started on a disastrous note when India lost the first T20I by 4 runs. When the whole world expected India to roll Australia over, the Indian players didn’t believe in themselves to win the match against the battered and depleted Australian team.

Australia was without David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jose Hazlewood and Pat Cummins and still India couldn’t overpower them.

Reasons for Team India’s defeat

1.    Poor fielding 

India’s displayed poor catching skills right through the match. Aaron Finch was dropped by Kohli in the fourth over when on 6. He went on to score 27. K.L. Rahul missed an easy run-out of Maxwell when he was on 9 off 9 balls. In the end, Maxwell scored a match-winning 46 off 24 balls. Khaleel dropped a sitter at third-man to reprieve Stoinis just before the rain break. A wicket for India before the rain break could have altered the DLS score in India’s favour in a close match.

To add to India’s woes, Maxwell could have been caught at long-off from the bowling of Krunal Pandya before the ball deflected off the spider cam. The umpire declared that ball as dead and the extra ball went for 2 runs. This too happened just 2 balls before the rain break.

It is high time that the spider cam should stay away from the playing arena. It is okay in an IPL match but definitely not in an International match. Imagine the controversy it would create in a situation in a World Cup match where the last ball of the match connects with the spider cam.

2.    The wrong length bowled by Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya

Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya went for plenty
Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya went for plenty

Both Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya bowled so many length balls to enable batsmen like Chris Lynn and Maxwell to get under such balls to lift it into the stands. While Ahmed conceded 3 sixes, Pandya gave away 6 sixes. In the end, Australia finished their innings with 9 sixes against India’s 4, which made all the difference.

3.    Virat Kohli’s bizarre tactics

Kohli gave 3 overs to Bhuvi and 2 overs to Bumrah in the powerplay. Kohli could have tried Bumrah when Maxwell was new to the crease. Instead, he fed Maxwell with Krunal Pandya which allowed Maxwell to settle down. Again while chasing, Kohli could have come in at No 3 to anchor the chase. Instead, Rahul was sent in at No 3 which upset the momentum of the chase. Rahul’s continuous failures is a cause of concern for India.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
Loss in first T20I exposes overdependence on Rohit Sharma...
RELATED STORY
3 epic T20I encounters between India and Australia 
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: A different kind of dangerous at Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Shikhar Dhawan breaks Virat...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's 3 greatest Test knocks in losing cause
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, First T20I: 3 Reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Is Virat Kohli the batsman affecting his captaincy?
RELATED STORY
8 reasons why the Indian cricket team has struggle...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India T20I series 2018: A look at all the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Yesterday
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Tomorrow, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Tue, 27 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us