Virat Kohli's tactics and the other reasons for India's loss

C. Namasivayam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature // 22 Nov 2018, 10:00 IST

Australia v India - T20

India’s tour of Australia started on a disastrous note when India lost the first T20I by 4 runs. When the whole world expected India to roll Australia over, the Indian players didn’t believe in themselves to win the match against the battered and depleted Australian team.

Australia was without David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jose Hazlewood and Pat Cummins and still India couldn’t overpower them.

Reasons for Team India’s defeat

1. Poor fielding

India’s displayed poor catching skills right through the match. Aaron Finch was dropped by Kohli in the fourth over when on 6. He went on to score 27. K.L. Rahul missed an easy run-out of Maxwell when he was on 9 off 9 balls. In the end, Maxwell scored a match-winning 46 off 24 balls. Khaleel dropped a sitter at third-man to reprieve Stoinis just before the rain break. A wicket for India before the rain break could have altered the DLS score in India’s favour in a close match.

To add to India’s woes, Maxwell could have been caught at long-off from the bowling of Krunal Pandya before the ball deflected off the spider cam. The umpire declared that ball as dead and the extra ball went for 2 runs. This too happened just 2 balls before the rain break.

It is high time that the spider cam should stay away from the playing arena. It is okay in an IPL match but definitely not in an International match. Imagine the controversy it would create in a situation in a World Cup match where the last ball of the match connects with the spider cam.

2. The wrong length bowled by Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya

Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya went for plenty

Both Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya bowled so many length balls to enable batsmen like Chris Lynn and Maxwell to get under such balls to lift it into the stands. While Ahmed conceded 3 sixes, Pandya gave away 6 sixes. In the end, Australia finished their innings with 9 sixes against India’s 4, which made all the difference.

3. Virat Kohli’s bizarre tactics

Kohli gave 3 overs to Bhuvi and 2 overs to Bumrah in the powerplay. Kohli could have tried Bumrah when Maxwell was new to the crease. Instead, he fed Maxwell with Krunal Pandya which allowed Maxwell to settle down. Again while chasing, Kohli could have come in at No 3 to anchor the chase. Instead, Rahul was sent in at No 3 which upset the momentum of the chase. Rahul’s continuous failures is a cause of concern for India.