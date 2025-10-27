Virat Kohli vs Kumar Sangakkara - comparing their stats after 305 ODIs

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli put behind the disappointment of consecutive ducks to score an impressive half-century in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The 36-year-old failed to open his account in Perth and Adelaide, but delivered the goods in the final match of the series.

Asked to bowl first after losing the toss, Team India did a great job to restrict the Aussies to 236 in 46.4 overs as young pacer Harshit Rana starred with 4-39. In the chase, India lost skipper Shubman Gill for 24, but Rohit Sharma (121*) and Virat Kohli (74*) featured in an unbroken second-wicket stand of 168 to lift the visitors to a thumping nine-wicket victory.

During his unbeaten knock, Kohli surpassed Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-getter in ODIs. The Indian run-machine has featured in 305 one-dayers so far. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of Sangakkara after the latter had also played 305 one-dayers.

Virat Kohli vs Kumar Sangakkara - Who has more runs and a better average after 305 ODIs?

In 305 ODIs, Kohli has amassed 14,255 runs at an average of 57.71 and a strike rate of 93.26. Of his runs, 2,525 have come in 53 matches against Australia at an average of 53.72. The former India captain has also scored 2,652 runs in 56 ODIs against Sri Lanka (average 60.27), 1,657 runs in 33 matches against New Zealand (average 55.23) and 1.504 runs in 31 ODIs against South Africa (average 65.39).

After 305 ODIs, Sangakkara had 9,653 runs to his name at an average of 37.85 and a strike rate of 75.17. Of his runs at that stage, 1,994 came in 60 matches against India at an average of 36.92. He had also scored 1,456 runs in 37 ODIs against Australia (average 42.82), 1,134 runs in 39 matches against Pakistan (average 34.36) and 1,062 runs in 30 ODIs against South Africa (average 40.84).

Virat Kohli vs Kumar Sangakkara - Who has more hundreds after 305 ODIs?

In 305 ODIs, Kohli has notched up a record 51 hundreds and 75 half-centuries. Of his 51 tons, 10 have come against Sri Lanka, nine against West Indies, eight against Australia, six against New Zealand and five each against Bangladesh and South Africa. His highest score of 183 came off 148 balls against Pakistan in Mirpur in the 2012 Asia Cup.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 14,255 57.71 93.26 183 51 75 Kumar Sangakkara 9,653 37.85 75.17 138* 11 66

(Virat Kohli vs Kumar Sangakkara - ODI stats comparison after 305 ODIs)

After 305 ODIs, Sangakkara had 11 hundreds and 66 fifties to his name. His best of 138* came off 147 balls against India in Jaipur in October 2005. Of his 11 centuries at that stage, three each came against India and Bangladesh, two against Pakistan and one each against Australia, Kenya and New Zealand.

Virat Kohli vs Kumar Sangakkara - Who has a better record in wins after 305 ODIs?

Kohli has been part of 188 matches that India have won. In winning causes, he has scored 10,398 runs at an average of 74.80 and a strike rate of 96.57, with the aid of 43 hundreds and 46 half-centuries. Seven of his hundreds and 28 of his half-centuries have come in losses.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 188 10,398 74.80 96.57 183 43 46 Kumar Sangakkara 167 5,665 42.91 77.69 121 7 42

(Kohli vs Sangakkara - ODI stats comparison in wins after 305 ODIs)

After 305 ODIs, Sangakkara had been part of 167 matches that his side won [including one for Asia XI]. In winning causes in one-dayers, he scored 5,665 runs at an average of 42.91 and a strike rate of 77.69, with seven hundreds and 42 fifties. Four of his centuries and 22 of his half-centuries came in losses.

Virat Kohli vs Kumar Sangakkara - Who has a better record in chases after 305 ODIs?

In 172 ODIs while batting second, Kohli has amassed 8,138 runs at an average of 64.58 and a strike rate of 93.21, with 28 hundreds and 42 half-centuries. Batting first, he has notched up 6,117 runs in 133 matches, averaging 50.55 at a strike rate of 93.31, with 23 hundreds and 33 half-centuries.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 172 8,138 64.58 93.21 183 28 42 Kumar Sangakkara 136 3,563 36.73 74.02 101 1 24

(Kohli vs Sangakkara - ODI stats comparison in chases after 305 ODIs)

In 136 ODIs while batting second, Sangakkara had scored 3,563 runs at an average of 36.73 and a strike rate of 74.02, with one hundred and 24 half-centuries. Batting first, he had 6,090 runs in 169 ODIs at an average of 38.54 and a strike rate of 75.85, with 10 hundreds and 42 fifties.

