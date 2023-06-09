Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Leicestershire vs Durham: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 65th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 will see Leicestershire take on Durham on Friday, June 9. Grace Road in Leicestershire will be hosting this North Group fixture.

Leicestershire are languishing at the bottom of this year's T20 Blast points table. They have played seven games so far and only managed one win.

They faced Yorkshire in their last game and suffered a heavy loss. Rehan Ahmed picked up three wickets to help them restrict Yorkshire to 156/7. Wiaan Mulder top-scored with 46 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting bundled out on 126.

They will have to fire in unison on Friday to grab their second win of the tournaent.

Durham, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the T20 Blast 2023 points table. They have won four games out of seven and have eight points to their name. They lost to Nottinghamshire in their last game, which was a high-scoring encounter.

Durham restricted Nottinghamshire to 187/7, thanks to Nathan Sowter who bowled brilliantly and picked up a four-fer. In reply, Bas de Leede hit 58 off 41 balls and tried hard but it wasn’t enough as they fell short by 26 runs.

They will have to be at their absolute best to get back to winning ways.

Leicestershire vs Durham Match Details:

Match: Leicestershire vs Durham, Match 65, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Date and Time: June 9, 2023, Friday, 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester.

Leicestershire vs Durham Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road is slow in nature. We have seen batters work hard for their runs while batting here. The spinners play a key role while bowling here at this venue as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Leicestershire vs Durham Weather Forecast

The temperature in Leicester is expected to range between 11 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire vs Durham Probable XIs

Leicestershire

Colin Ackermann is fit again, so expect him to get back and lead the side on Friday, while Harry Swindells looks set to keep wickets.

Probable XI

Colin Ackermann (c), Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells (wk), Louis Kimber, Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Michael Finan, Josh Hull.

Durham

Expect them to back their players and go with the same combination in this T20 Blast contest.

Probable XI

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Michael Jones, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Wayne Parnell, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover.

Leicestershire vs Durham Match Prediction

Leicestershire are really struggling in this year’s Vitality T20 Blast and will have to bring out their A-game to get back on track. Durham, given their superior displays and form, will begin this contest as favorites.

They look like the more settled unit, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Durham to win this clash of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Leicestershire vs Durham Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode and SonyLIV.

Poll : Ashton Turner to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes