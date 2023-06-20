Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Surrey vs Glamorgan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Surrey and Glamorgan square off in the 93rd game of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday (June 20).

After winning four games on the trot, Surrey failed to put on a fight, as they got thrashed by Hampshire by nine wickets. They will eye top spot with a winm as they're second in the standings with 14 points and a net run rate of +1.434.

After being asked to bat first, Surrey had no clue against the in-form bowling attack of Hampshire, as they got bundled for a mere 124 in 19.2 overs. Jamie Overton top-scored with 45 off 24. In response, Ben McDermott (50) and James Vince (62) hit brilliant fifties as Hampshire snapped Surrey's four-game unbeaten run.

Meanwhile, after going winless in three games, Glamorgan returned to winning ways with a convincing 32-run win over Gloucestershire in the previous game. They're fifth in the points table with ten points and a net run rate of -0.430.

Batting first, Sam Northeast played a patient knock of 60 off 48 with the help of two fours and three sixes as Glamorgan posted a competitive total of 183-5 in 20 overs. In response, Peter Hatzoglou picked up three wickets as they restricted Gloucestershire to 151-8.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Glamorgan, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, Tuesday; 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Surrey vs Glamorgan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval in London is expected to offer a seam-friendly wicket, where pacers should generate some sideways movement initially. Batters will need to be a bit patient with the new ball early on.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Weather Forecast

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected on match day, with the temperature expected to hover around 14-24 degree celsius. There's a 10% chance of rainfall.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Probable XIs

Surrey

Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Smith (wk), Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan (c), Tom Curran, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Tom Lawes

Glamorgan

Kiran Carlson (c), Prem Sisodiya, Billy Root, Sam Northeast, Chris Cooke (wk), Timm van der Gugten, Andrew Salter, Callum Taylor, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie Mclloroy, Ruaidhri Smith

Surrey vs Glamorgan Match Prediction

Surrey will start the game as the clear favourites. They have performed more consistently in both departments and are expected to claim top spot in the points table with a win against Glamorgan.

Prediction: Surrey to win

Surrey vs Glamorgan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Who will win the match? Surrey Glamorgan 0 votes