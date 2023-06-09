Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Sussex vs Surrey: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The County Ground in Hove will host Match 70 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 where Sussex will square off against Surrey on Friday, June 9, in a South Group fixture.

Sussex are reeling in the bottom half of the T20 Blast 2023 points table, having played seven games so far and managing to win only two of those. However, they registered their second win in their previous outing when they beat Middlesex in a thriller of a contest.

Shadab Khan scored a quickfire 59 off 30 balls which helped Sussex post 181 on the board for the loss of eight wickets. The bowlers then picked up five wickets and held their nerves in at the fag end of the match to help them prevail by four runs.

Sussex will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum on Friday.

Surrey, meanwhile, have had a contrasting journey in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 so far. They have played seven games and won five of those to find themselves in second place in the points table. They defeated Glamorgan comprehensively in their next game.

Surrey batted first and posted a mammoth 236 on the board, thanks to a scintillating unbeaten ton from Laurie Evans (118* off 60 balls). The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict Glamorgan to 171/8 to win the game by 65 runs.

Surrey will look to grab their third win on the trot on Friday against Sussex.

Sussex vs Surrey Match Details:

Match: Sussex vs Surrey, Match 70, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Date and Time: June 9th 2023, Friday, 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Hove.

Sussex vs Surrey Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Hove seems to be a good track to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting here. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid being taken for runs.

Sussex vs Surrey Weather Forecast

The conditions in Hove will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to be in the mid-20s.

Sussex vs Surrey Probable XIs

Sussex

Expect them to go with the same XI that took the field against Middlesex.

Probable XI

Michael Burgess (wk), Tom Clark, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, James Coles, Danial Ibrahim, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Nathan McAndrew, Tymal Mills, Henry Crocombe.

Surrey

Don’t see them tinker with the winning combination for their game against Sussex on Friday.

Probable XI

Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Jamie Smith (wk), Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Sunil Narine, Chris Jordan (c), Jamie Overton, Cameron Steel, Gus Atkinson.

Sussex vs Surrey Match Prediction

Sussex grabbed their second win of the T20 Blast 2023 in their previous outing and will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum. They will have to fire in unison against the upbeat Surrey side on Friday.

Surrey looks like the stronger side on paper, so expect them to pick up their sixth win of the tournament.

Prediction: Surrey to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Sussex vs Surrey Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode and SonyLIV.

