Warner gives Renshaw dietary advice after Pune problems

by Opta News 02 Mar 2017, 02:52 IST

Australia openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw

David Warner has called on his experience of playing in India to help Matt Renshaw avoid a repeat of his dash for the toilet in the second Test.

The opener had to retire with an upset stomach in the first match of the series, Renshaw running to the toilet as his body adapted to life in India.

Following the incident Renshaw said "when you need to go, you've got to go", but luckily he was able to return and make an assured 68 as Australia claimed a memorable 333-run victory.

Ahead of the second Test in Bangalore, his opening partner Warner revealed he had been giving the youngster advice to ensure against a similar problem.

He said: "I actually gave him a bit of a tip the other day about taking some tablets, like gastrohealth and stuff to get those probiotics into you and make sure you have your Yakult in the morning to make sure you line your stomach a little bit, because if you have the odd hot chilli it can definitely go through you."

Australia also know a repeat performance on the field is unlikely and Warner is expecting a reaction from India after being bowled out for 105 and 107 in Pune.

"We're sitting here 1-0 up in a four-Test match series which no-one thought we would win a Test match," Warner added. "So we're proud from where we've come but we've got three more Tests to go and we start our preparation today.

"We know what to expect, we saw all the tricks in Pune, their bowling changes, their fielding placements, the way they play as a number one team, so for us to beat them on home soil was awesome and fantastic but we know they are going to come back harder.

"We've just got to adapt to the conditions again that we face here in Bangalore."

Warner hopes the wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium performs a little better than the one in Pune, especially given the short boundaries that will favour the batsmen.

"This wicket has always been a fantastic wicket and a great ground to play at," said the Australia vice-captain.

"Yeah it's small boundaries and a fast outfield, but the wicket itself is very good, it doesn't usually break up a lot if it is a hard surface but we have to go down there and see what it's like, and then assess the conditions from there.

"We played very good cricket on a wicket that was very hard and conducive to spin, you had to think outside the box, a lot of the guys had their plan A but before you got out there you had to use plan C and D, that's just how you had to be, think on your feet.

"The same thing will happen here, if there's seam and bounce, if there's turn, we're just going to have to adapt from ball one."