×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warner: I've grown as a person during ball-tampering ban

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    04 Jan 2019, 07:55 IST
DavidWarner-cropped
Australian batsman David Warner

David Warner said his ball-tampering ban has allowed him to grow and spend more time with family as the exiled Australian eyes a return to the national team.

Former Australia vice-captain and opener Warner is serving a one-year suspension for his role in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in March.

Warner was found to have devised the plan to alter the condition of the ball with sandpaper after Cameron Bancroft – who was banned for nine months while Steve Smith was hit with a year-long suspension – was caught on camera using yellow tape on day three of the third Test.

March will mark the end of Warner's ban, with an international return in Australia's proposed one-day series against Pakistan a possibility ahead of the Cricket World Cup in England, starting in May.

Speaking after being named captain of Bangladesh Premier League side Sylhet Sixers, Warner said: "Life has been good for me.

"I have been spending time with the family. I wouldn't be able to do that if I wasn't sitting in the sidelines.

"It is about getting the best out of myself and growing as a human being. My most important thing was being a father and husband at home.

"Now it is down to playing cricket again and making sure I get Sylhet Sixers on top of the table."

Advertisement

"It is up to the selectors whether or not they want to pick me," Warner continued. "At the end of the day, all I can do is score runs in this tournament and the IPL, keep putting my hand up and making sure that I am the best person I can be."

Warner will come up against former Australia captain Smith's Comilla Victorians in the BPL amid claims of a fractured relationship between the pair following the Cape Town fiasco.

However, Warner played down a rivalry with Smith by telling reporters: "I will just treat it as another game.

"It is not just taking on one player but taking on a team of eleven players. It is about making sure that our bowlers know how to get Smith out, and then tackle the rest of the guys."

Omnisport
NEWS
IPL 2019: 5 players who are set to make a comeback 
RELATED STORY
Bancroft named in Scorchers' BBL squad as ball-tampering...
RELATED STORY
Australia's Bancroft returns to cricket after tampering ban
RELATED STORY
Warner walks off during innings following alleged sledge
RELATED STORY
Australia skipper Paine keen to have Smith, Warner back
RELATED STORY
Sandpaper Gate: Warner encouraged me to tamper with ball,...
RELATED STORY
Disgraced Bancroft out third ball on return from ban
RELATED STORY
4 famous cricket fights that led to bans
RELATED STORY
David Warner: The newest star in BPL 6
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Head coach and other support staff of all 8 IPL...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us