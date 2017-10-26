Write & Earn
Notifications

Warner's words of war will motivate England, says Broad

Warner's words of war will motivate England, says Broad

by Reuters
26 Oct 2017, 16:24 IST
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India – September 17, 2017 – David Warner of Australia walks off the field as rain stops the play. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India – September 17, 2017 – David Warner of Australia walks off the field as rain stops the play. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(Reuters) - Australian batsman David Warner likening the Ashes to a "war" will serve to motivate England, the visitors' paceman Stuart Broad said, as the teams gear up for a five-match series that begins on Nov. 23.

Warner made the comparison last month, in a clarion call to summon "hatred" towards England that drew a mixed response from ex-players and pundits.

Broad, 31 and no stranger to Ashes controversy having been constantly heckled during the 2013-14 series, said the Australian's words could fuel England's bid to retain the urn.

"It is a common theme that ex-Australian players and Australia players are quite vocal in the media," Broad told Sky Sports on Wednesday. "It is just one of the tactics they use...

"Warner's a very competitive guy... He's already talked about the Ashes being like a war for him and we can use that to help us."

Broad, who became England's second highest wicket-taker this year, said the team were completely focused on preparations for the series.

"The Ashes tour is the biggest one you can go on," her said. "We're just desperate to get to Australia and let it begin. Everyone's been very focused in their training... I think it's set up to be a brilliant series."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Twenty20 | Today, 09:30 PM
Sri Lanka
Pakistan
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
SRL VS PAK live score
1st Twenty20 | Yesterday
SAF 195/4 (20.0 ov)
BAN 175/9 (20.0 ov)
South Africa win by 20 runs
SAF VS BAN live score
1st Twenty20 | Yesterday
SRL 102/10 (18.3 ov)
PAK 103/3 (17.2 ov)
Pakistan win by 7 wickets
SRL VS PAK live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 29 Oct, 01:30 PM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZL preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2017
India vs New Zealand, 2017
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2017
Zimbabwe vs West Indies, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka, 2017
Australia vs England, 2017-18
Sheffield Shield, 2017-18
Scotland v Papua New Guinea ODI Series in UAE 2017