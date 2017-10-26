Warner's words of war will motivate England, says Broad

Warner's words of war will motivate England, says Broad

by Reuters 26 Oct 2017, 16:24 IST

Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India – September 17, 2017 – David Warner of Australia walks off the field as rain stops the play. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(Reuters) - Australian batsman David Warner likening the Ashes to a "war" will serve to motivate England, the visitors' paceman Stuart Broad said, as the teams gear up for a five-match series that begins on Nov. 23.

Warner made the comparison last month, in a clarion call to summon "hatred" towards England that drew a mixed response from ex-players and pundits.

Broad, 31 and no stranger to Ashes controversy having been constantly heckled during the 2013-14 series, said the Australian's words could fuel England's bid to retain the urn.

"It is a common theme that ex-Australian players and Australia players are quite vocal in the media," Broad told Sky Sports on Wednesday. "It is just one of the tactics they use...

"Warner's a very competitive guy... He's already talked about the Ashes being like a war for him and we can use that to help us."

Broad, who became England's second highest wicket-taker this year, said the team were completely focused on preparations for the series.

"The Ashes tour is the biggest one you can go on," her said. "We're just desperate to get to Australia and let it begin. Everyone's been very focused in their training... I think it's set up to be a brilliant series."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)