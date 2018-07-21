Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Warner targets Australia recall after Darwin debut

Omnisport
NEWS
News
186   //    21 Jul 2018, 19:53 IST
David Warner - cropped
Australia batsman David Warner.

David Warner has set his sights on a return to international cricket following his first match on Australian soil since receiving a 12-month suspension.

Warner struck 36 off 32 deliveries for City Cyclones in a 50-over NT Strike League fixture in Darwin on Saturday.

The appearance marked his competitive return to Australian cricket amid the ban the 31-year-old is serving for his part in the ball-tampering scandal that marred March's Test series in South Africa.

Warner, who will be eligible for next year's World Cup and Ashes tour, pledged to be "100 per cent" ready for an international recall if selected.

"I'll be putting my hand up as much as I can," Warner told reporters. "This is just a little stepping stone to keep continuing my progress, to keep putting my hand up.

"I just have to keep scoring as many runs as I can for every single team that I play for in the next eight months.

"I wouldn't be here today and continue to keep working my backside off to keep scoring runs for each team that I play for if I didn't love it. I'd probably retire."

Warner was due to face fellow suspended batsman Cameron Bancroft in his second NT Strike League appearance on Sunday, but the West Australian has been ruled out after top-edging a delivery into his throat while batting for Desert Blaze.

Bancroft was assessed by medical staff and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Omnisport
NEWS
Warner, Bancroft to make returns in Darwin
RELATED STORY
Warner to commentate on England v Australia ODI
RELATED STORY
Warner 'learned a valuable lesson' in ball-tampering scandal
RELATED STORY
Smith and Warner selected in Global T20 Canada draft
RELATED STORY
David Warner turns commentator for Channel Nine
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018: St. Lucia Stars have a new signing in David Warner
RELATED STORY
David Warner soon to feature in the NT Strike League for...
RELATED STORY
Remembering Graham Gooch's debut game forty-three years...
RELATED STORY
David Warner to play club cricket in Australia
RELATED STORY
Returning Warner smiling again after 'long three months'
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us