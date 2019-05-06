×
WATCH: Smith takes stunning catch on Australia return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    06 May 2019, 15:10 IST
SteveSmith - cropped
Australia star Steve Smith

Steve Smith and David Warner were back in action for Australia on Monday and quickly made inroads to repair their relationship with the fans.

The pair were handed 12-month bans for their role in the ball-tampering scandal during the Test series in South Africa last year, but they returned in an unofficial Cricket World Cup warm-up match.

Australia beat New Zealand by a single wicket in the final over of the match, yet the focus was on how Smith and Warner would fare and the early signs were promising.

Former captain Smith stole the limelight in the Black Caps' innings with a superb one-handed diving catch to remove Tom Latham as New Zealand were limited to 215 all out.

Latham would get his revenge as he caught Smith behind, but the 29-year-old had already contributed a solid 22 by that point after replacing Warner (39), who recovered from a slow start, at the crease.

Australia ended on 219-9 and will be encouraged by the early signs as they build towards the start of the World Cup at the end of this month.

Smith, Warner back in Australia colours
Smith, Warner reunited with Australia squad
Smith, Warner return as Australia announce WC squad
Opinion: How Australia can make do without Steve Smith at the World Cup
Smith & Warner returns provide as many questions as answers for Australia
Smith, Warner to link up with Australia squad for UAE tour 
Watch: Jason Roy takes a blinder of a catch against Chittagong Vikings
Won't be easy for Smith, Warner on their return: Ponting
Cricket Australia confirms Smith, Warner to play in IPL 2019
IPL 2019: Players to watch out from each team
