[Watch] Team India hit the nets with new training jersey ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match in Chennai

The Indian team sweated it out in the nets on Thursday ahead of what is going to be a massive encounter in their 2023 World Cup opener against Australia at Chepauk on October 8.

The Men in Blue were in their new bright orange coloured training jersey, something which seemed to be specifically set to release for the World Cup. Almost the entire squad had a pretty intense training session with each one focusing on their skills.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj were seen putting their heart out in the bowling department. Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya seemed to spend a lot time in the nets working on fine-tuning key areas in their batting. Shreyas Iyer was also seen practicing for the short ball ploy.

Here's the video posted by ICC:

Shubman Gill wasn't seen in India's practice session

While most of the players from India's World Cup squad were seen putting in the hard yards, Shubman Gill was a notable absentee. According to several reports, the opener has been having a high fever ever since he landed in Chennai and some reports are even speculating that he might have dengue.

This could be a massive blow for the Men in Blue if true as Shubman Gill has been in unbelievable form in 2023 with five ODI hundreds already to his name in this period.

The hosts will hope that Gill's tests to be done on Friday turn a negative result for dengue. In any case, it seems like he is doubtful for the first game against Australia.

India's World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.