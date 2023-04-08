"Watching cricket since 1991 but never saw a better captain than KL Rahul"- Fans react after LSG captain's composed knock in the winning chase vs SRH

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) side defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets on Friday (April 7) in the 10th match of IPL 2023. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow hosted this contest.

It was the second loss on the trot in as many matches for SRH. LSG, meanwhile, rose to the first position in the points table with two wins from three matches courtesy of their win on Friday.

SRH batted first in the contest after winning the toss. They struggled their way to 121/8 on a two-paced surface as all their batters failed to score freely.

Abdul Samad (21* off 10 balls) was the exception, as his handy cameo lifted SRH to a respectable total in the death overs. Top-order Anmolpreet Singh (31) and Rahul Tripathi (35) got starts but could not convert them into substantial knocks.

In reply, KL Rahul (35 off 31 balls) began positively with a four in the very first over. SRH bowlers tried to make a match out of it by picking up two wickets in the powerplay.

Rahul denied them the chance by stitching sensible partnerships with middle-order batters. Krunal Pandya (34 off 23 balls) eased the pressure on him with a timely knock studded with a few lusty blows.

Adil Rashid dismissed KL Rahul in the 15th over, but LSG was on the brink of a victory by then. Nicholas Pooran (11* off 6 balls) hit a four and six to finish the match in the next over.

Fans were impressed with KL Rahul's captaincy and calm innings in the match. They expressed such reactions through the Twitter platform after the conclusion of the match.

Here are some of the most eye-catching reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Top of the points table - LSG.



Top of the Fair play award - LSG.



Good times for KL Rahul in IPL 2023. Top of the points table - LSG.Top of the Fair play award - LSG.Good times for KL Rahul in IPL 2023. https://t.co/NTtslZRgNV

Juman Sarma @cool_rahulfan 2 more points for Lucknow Supergiants. Top captaincy by KL Rahul and a valuable contribution with the bat too - 35 runs on this difficult pitch! 2 more points for Lucknow Supergiants. Top captaincy by KL Rahul and a valuable contribution with the bat too - 35 runs on this difficult pitch! https://t.co/J2GWe6E6Fu

The Upadhyay @the_upadhyayji



Making Ekana the Den



Captain making the Chase .



Well played LSG



#KLRahul

#LSGvsSRH Supergiants on top of the TableMaking Ekana the DenCaptain making the ChaseWell played LSG Supergiants on top of the Table😍Making Ekana the DenCaptain making the Chase🙏.Well played LSG❤#KLRahul #LSGvsSRH https://t.co/XLApLnYGMJ

Pawan kumar @Pawanar02106943

Played well kl

May this wins continues to come... #LSGvsSRH It was small inning but an impactful onePlayed well klMay this wins continues to come... #KLRahul It was small inning but an impactful one🔥🙌Played well klMay this wins continues to come... #KLRahul #LSGvsSRH https://t.co/8H6C2mkItE

UjjWAL @_ujjW4L_ @klrahul @LucknowIPL I'm watching cricket since 1991 but never saw a better captain than KL Rahul @klrahul @LucknowIPL I'm watching cricket since 1991 but never saw a better captain than KL Rahul https://t.co/UInq5Nqooc

Adarsh @KL_Adarsh01 . Beautiful innings KL . Ab apni barri hain.

#KLRahul #LSGvsSRH #IPL2023 Once again our Supergaints won the match. And they are back at the top of the table. Beautiful innings KL. Ab apni barri hain. Once again our Supergaints won the match. And they are back at the top of the table 😎. Beautiful innings KL ❤️. Ab apni barri hain.#KLRahul #LSGvsSRH #IPL2023 https://t.co/CYAwLLCYdd

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar KL Rahul is a different breed showing intent when target is 120 but will show no intent on target above 200. KL Rahul is a different breed showing intent when target is 120 but will show no intent on target above 200.

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets think KL Rahul has gotten excited watching so many Orange Caps on the field think KL Rahul has gotten excited watching so many Orange Caps on the field

"We have been here for the last couple of weeks and have practiced in these sort of pitches"- KL Rahul

Speaking at the post-match presentation, LSG captain KL Rahul revealed that they were ready for the challenging pitch on offer for Friday's match. He stated that they had already trained on such tracks during practice sessions ahead of the season. He said:

"Yesterday we knew that this pitch was going to play this way today. We have been here for the last couple of weeks and have practiced in these sort of pitches, so we knew what we were getting into. I felt Krunal is good in the first six, so backed him to come good."

He added:

"We did well as a batting unit in both the games that we have played in Lucknow so far. Each batter has to figure out for himself what the best way to score runs in these kind of surfaces is for them. We are happy that we did well and finished the game comfortably."

LSG will next face RCB on Monday (April 10) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Poll : 0 votes