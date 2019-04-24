×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Watson takes CSK to top of table with win over SRH (Lead)

IANS
NEWS
News
15   //    24 Apr 2019, 01:06 IST
IANS Image
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings' Kedar Jadhav and Dwayne Bravo celebrate after winning the 41st match of IPL 2019 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on April 23, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Chennai, April 24 (IANS) Shane Watson smashed a belligerent 96 as Chennai Super Kings zoomed back to the top of the table with a commanding six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.

Watson, who took 53 balls and hit nine fours and six sixes, missed out on a fifth IPL hundred as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/18) got his wicket.

But riding his devastating knock, CSK made light of a 176-run target after skipper M.S. Dhoni asked Sunrisers to bat first. CSK scored 176/4 in 19.5 overs.

For the visitors, Manish Pandey (83 off 49 balls, not out) and David Warner (57; 45 balls, 4x3, 6x2) struck half centuries.

CSK lost Faf du Plessis (1) early but that mattered little as Watson roared back to form on a day star spinner Rashid Khan (1/44) had an off day.

The former Australia opener forged a 77-run stand for the second wicket with Suresh Raina (38) and then shared a 80-run stand with Ambati Rayudu (21) to guide his team to a win after two losses win with one ball to spare.

Once Watson was out, caught behind trying to hook Sunrisers skipper Bhuvneshwar, the run-flow ebbed with CSK managing just seven runs off the last two overs hitting no boundaries.

In the last over, the defending champions needed nine. Kedar Jadhav (11 not out) hit Sandeep Sharma for a six despite Pandey's brilliant effort on the boundary to save it but then Rayudu was out with one run needed off two balls.

Dwayne Bravo (0 not out) came to crease but did not face a ball as Jadhav completed the formalities.

Advertisement

Earlier, Pandey remained unbeaten on 83 with the help of seven fours and three sixes but could not lead his team to an imposing total as Sunrisers managed only 51 runs in the last six overs after Warner's dismissal. Sunrisers managed 175/3 in 20 overs.

Warner cracked his seventh fifty this season as the dashing southpaw combined with Pandey for a 115-run stand for the second wicket which formed the bedrock of Sunrisers' innings.

For CSK, Harbhajan Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/39 in four overs.

The visitors lost Jonny Bairstow (0) -- playing his last IPL game -- early, as the England stumper-batsman was out caught behind trying to cut Harbhajan.

From there on, Warner and Pandey paced their innings perfectly as Sunrisers raced to 91/1 at the halfway stage.

Harbhajan removed Warner in the 14th over with a slower one which the veteran Australian failed to read and came down the track only for Dhoni to effect a brilliant stumping.

Vijay Shankar (26; 20b, 4x2, 6x1) then joined hands with Pandey for a 47-run partnership before holing out to Ravidra Jadeja at deep midwicket off Deepak Chahar.

Shankar never really got going and after he was removed, Yusuf Pathan (5 not out) also could not up the ante.

Brief scores -

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 175/3 (Manish Pandey 83, not out; David Warner 57; Harbhajan Singh 2/39) vs Chennai Super Kings: 176/4 (Shane Watson 96; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/18)

Advertisement
IPL 2019: Shane Watson takes CSK to a 6-wicket win over SRH
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 41, CSK vs SRH - Match Preview and stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs CSK - Warner and Bairstow lead hosts to a comfortable six-wicket win 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 41, CSK vs SRH: Why CSK will win the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 41, CSK vs SRH: Why SRH will win the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH: Captaincy move that cost Sunrisers Hyderabad the game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 33, SRH vs CSK - Match Preview and stats
RELATED STORY
CSK aim to break losing streak against SRH (Preview)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs CSK Match Highlights - 17 April 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder after SRH vs CSK match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 41 | Today
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 42 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 40 | Yesterday
RR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
DC 193/4 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us