×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WC call no surprise, time to deliver for WI: Russell

IANS
NEWS
News
35   //    27 Apr 2019, 20:23 IST
IANS Image
Andre Russell. (File Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Kolkata, April 27 (IANS) Not surprised by the World Cup call-up, star allrounder Andre Russell on Saturday said he was as hungry as ever to 'hit sixes' and 'score hundreds' for the West Indies in England and Wales this summer.

"I wasn't surprised (to be) a part of the World Cup squad. I've been doing well. I've been back and forth with selectors and coaches, back home. I know once I'm doing my work and performing that will lead to national duties," said Russell, who has been Kolkata Knight Riders' main weapon in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season.

"I'm so hungry right now to represent the West Indies and to smash sixes and to do what I've been doing here and score hundreds," the 30-year old said after being selected in the 15-member squad.

Russell last played an ODI in July 2018, but was called up for the fourth and fifth one-day internationals against England earlier in the year. However, the big-hitting Jamaican could not make it to the starting XI due to a nagging knee problem.

"I was watching the games against England and could not do anything about it," Russell said.

West Indies have appointed Floyd Reifer as new interim cricket head coach in place of Richard Pybus, and Robert Haynes as chairman of selectors as part of restructuring of West Indies cricket, flagged off last week by new president Ricky Skerritt.

The new regime's policy, according to the board, is if a player can get selected for a team, he must be considered.

"They don't know what it's like to play with injuries and to play in situations where you're not comfortable," Russell said. "If you keep playing for your country and are not comfortable then the performances won't show as it shows here in franchise cricket."

Russell, a part of many T20 leagues across the globe, said he had been treated as "royalties" wherever he played. "What's been happening over the years is we'd have played all around the world in T20 leagues, we are treated like royalties and we haven't been treated like that among our Caribbean team."

Advertisement

"I think that's where it should be more fun because we speak the same language, we can be ourself," he said.

On Skerritt taking over as Cricket West Indies (CWI) President, Russell said he was not a "politician" and hadn't kept a tab on these developments.

"I've been focusing here since everything changed. I haven't been getting too deep into those things. I'm not a politician. I don't get into the politics. I just play my cricket. I have not met him before. I hope all of this is a good change for the board, not just for us as players but for the future and for West Indies cricket."

Russell has scored 406 runs in 11 games for KKR in this IPL season.

Advertisement
Gayle, Russell highlight West Indies squad for WC
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Are KKR becoming too much dependent on Andre Russell?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Should Russell bat higher up the order for KKR?
RELATED STORY
Gayle & Russell headline Windies World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
IPL news: 'Venky Mysore's phone call in 2017 made me cry', reveals Andre Russell
RELATED STORY
Is Rishabh Pant India's surprise weapon for World Cup 2019?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Andre Russell believes he should have batted at No.4 against RCB
RELATED STORY
Decoding the phenomenon that is Andre Russell
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KKR's losing streak continues - Missing the right balance or over-dependence on Russell
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Andre Russell, the phenomenon
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 45
SRH 137/5 (17.4 ov)
RR
LIVE
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.
SRH VS RR live score
Match 46 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Yesterday
MI 155/4 (20.0 ov)
CSK 109/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 47 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us