We are showing public that we are here to play: Ashley Nurse

Pune, Oct 27 (PTI) West Indies all-rounder Ashley Nurse, who played a key role in his side's 43-run over India in the third ODI, said his team was showing the people that they are here to play.

Nurse's 22-ball 40 helped the visitors post a competitive 283/9 on the board and his two wickets in the middle overs with his off-spin, including that of the opener Shikhar Dhawan, helped them successfully defend the total.

"It was a very good performance by the boys. No one gave us a chance when we came but I think we're showing the public out here that we are here to play, Nurse told reporters at the post-match media conference.

"It's just good to see the boys play consistent cricket and giving India a run for their money, he said.

Nurse said the wicket in Pune was pretty good but was on the slower side.

"It was a good wicket but a bit on the slower side. Don't think the wicket had any devils in it. I just thought from our side Shai got a nice 95 and Virat got a hundred for India. It wasn't a belter. You had to work for your runs but it was a pretty good wicket, he added.

Nurse also said that he does not care about critics.

Every day is fishing day but every day is not catching day. So I just go and put the ball in the right areas, try to create as much chances as possible. And just try do my job, not really care about the critics, just go and do my job for the team each and every day," the 29-year-old off-spinner signed off