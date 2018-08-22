Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

We can win the series, says Kohli

Omnisport
NEWS
News
235   //    22 Aug 2018, 16:57 IST
ViratKohli - cropped
Trent Bridge man of the match Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli believes India can now complete a sensational turnaround and win the Test series after pegging England back at Trent Bridge.

England still lead the series 2-1 after dominant victories at Edgbaston and Lord's, but India have momentum after a 203-run triumph in Nottingham - the third Test ending early on day five as Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the hosts out.

And now, with two matches remaining, India's aim is to win 3-2, despite having only registered seven Test wins on English soil.

"We definitely believe we can [win] if we play cricket like this," he said in the post-match presentation.

"If we didn't believe like this, we would not be 2-1 now. Many people would not have hope at 2-0. We just want to keep pushing forward and keep wanting to win."

And before assessing his team's performance, Kohli dedicated the win to the flood victims in Kerala.

"We want to dedicate this victory to the flood victims back home in Kerala. It's a tough time there and people are going through a lot," he said. "This is our bit we can do as the Indian cricket team.

"The victory was much needed at this stage of the series. To have a performance like that, so clinical in all three departments, was pleasing for me as captain.

"The management group is really happy with that and the players are proud of what they've done in this Test match as well. It was a complete Test match for us."

On his own personal impressive display, having struggled previously in England, Kohli added: "I wasn't really thinking about that, but it feels good to contribute to the team's scores."

Omnisport
NEWS
10 Years of Virat Kohli : Top 10 Quotes on King Kohli
RELATED STORY
4 times when India came from behind to win a Test series
RELATED STORY
5 of India's greatest Test wins under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Can Rohit be the next Sehwag in Indian Test cricket?
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 3 Indian batting records that...
RELATED STORY
As majestic as King Kohli: 10 similes that Virat personifies
RELATED STORY
How the Indian team can adapt to green tracks easily 
RELATED STORY
4 times India responded brilliantly after going down in a...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons to go easy on the Indian cricket team
RELATED STORY
6 things which can help India make a comeback in the Test...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
2nd T20I
AFG 114/2 (14.2 ov)
IRE
LIVE
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
AFG VS IRE live score
Match 14 | Today, 10:00 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Barbados Tridents
JTA VS BTR preview
Match 7 | Tomorrow, 03:30 AM
India A
Australia A
IND-A VS AUA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us