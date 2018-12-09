×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

We did it in Dubai, we can do at Adelaide too: Lyon

PTI
NEWS
News
54   //    09 Dec 2018, 16:21 IST

By Chetan Narula

Adelaide, Dec 9 (PTI) Australia have drawn inspiration from a miraculous draw against Pakistan two months ago and will be going for a win on day five of the first Test against India here on Monday.

Lyon has said that the day five wicket at the Adelaide Oval will still be good enough to bat on, and that the hosts can press on to chase the 323-run target set by India.

They finished day four at 104-4, with Shaun Marsh, Travis Head and Tim Paine the last three recognized batsmen remaining. Australia had pulled off a miraculous draw on the final day in Dubai and Lyon was confident that it could be repeated on Monday.

"I think the pitch has quickened up a little bit and is doing a lot less for the seamers. It's definitely spinning and they've got a world-class spinner. So it's going to be a great challenge for our batters out there with two left-handers, with R Ashwin spinning away," said Lyon, who took 6-122 in the second Indian innings.

Usman Khawaja had scored a match-saving 141 against Pakistan on day five of the Test played in October. Skipper Tim Paine too made a significant contribution, an unbeaten 61, to save the game for his team.

"We just spoke about Dubai. We still believe we can win this, and that's the best thing. We still believe we're in this game, it's just about coming out tomorrow, winning the first ball, first over, first hour, just breaking it down, very simple.

"We need not complicate things, enjoy ourselves, compete hard and fight our backsides off. We've had that belief before when our backs have been against the wall, but we've got a massive sniff here, I believe anyway, in this Test match," he added.

Australia were a bit unlucky that Aaron Finch walked without using DRS, but Lyon said that there wasn't enough to upturn that dismissal.

"I don't think he was going to get away with it. I've spoken to the third umpire (Chris Gaffaney) who said it was out or there was inconclusive evidence to overturn the decision. Finchy's fine and it's been a great learning curve for Aaron. He'll take a lot out of this first Test match at home and he'll be better for the run," he said.

Advertisement

Marsh and Head batted out 12.1 overs before stumps, putting on 20 runs, and Lyon posed great faith in them to win the game for Australia.

"In my eyes I think Shaun Marsh is a superstar. I have bowled to him a lot in Shield cricket and he's whacked me all over the ground. I think he's one of the best batters going around, definitely one of the best batters in Australia.

"He'll hopefully have a good sleep and not overthink things. That's one of the big things as cricketers, we can overthink things and that can be our downfall. Shaun's a pretty laidback fella, especially away from cricket. I was speaking to him before, he's got the belief he can come out and make a hero of him and Travis tomorrow.

"He spoke to me about playing off spin and I said 'Shaun, you've just got to back yourself, you're one of the best batters in the world and you've played me enough in the nets, you know how to play off spin'."

Talking about Head's inexperience, who did score 72 runs in the first innings, the spinner said, "We are a very young cricket side and we are striving, building and training our backsides off to be the best cricket side we possibly can be. We're challenging ourselves against the No. 1 Test side, so of course its a massive learning curve.

"I've been extremely impressed with Marcus Harris and especially Travis Head this Test match, they way they've gone about things. Yeah Marcus hasn't got the rewards he'd like, but there's a chance for Travis Head to come out and make a hero of himself on his home ground."

Last but not the least, Lyon spoke of his battle with Cheteshwar Pujara, who stood out amongst Indian batsmen in this Test.

"My idea was just to keep bowling my off spin. That is what works here in Australia. My idea is to bowl my best ball and I kept doing that. It (coming forward) was a ploy he used to counter my bounce. Now I have to come up with mine," he signed off

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
3 Things we learnt from day 1 at Adelaide
RELATED STORY
Top 4 run scorers from the current Indian team at the...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Adelaide Tests between India and Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
Lyon roars with defiance as Australia aim for unlikely...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Rohit Sharma’s dismissal in...
RELATED STORY
Hazlewood: Lyon crucial to Australia chances against India
RELATED STORY
India 6 wickets from breakthrough win
RELATED STORY
India's remarkable triumphs at the Adelaide Oval
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why we all love Suresh Raina
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 11:30 PM
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 104/4 (49.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: Australia need 219 runs to win
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| 10:00 PM
SL 210/9 & 160/2 (37.0 ov)
NZXI 270/8
Day 2 | Stumps: Sri Lanka lead New Zealand XI by 100 runs with 8 wickets remaining
SL VS NZXI live score
1st ODI
WIN 195/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 44/2 (9.3 ov)
LIVE
Bangladesh need 152 runs to win from 40.3 overs
WIN VS BAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us