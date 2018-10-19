×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

We have a hell of a lot to do - Paine slams Australia batting

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    19 Oct 2018, 18:14 IST
Painecropped
Australia captain Tim Paine

Tim Paine delivered a damning assessment of Australia's batting frailties and said they "weren't up for it" after Pakistan wrapped up the series with a crushing victory in Abu Dhabi.

Mohammad Abbas claimed his first 10-wicket Test haul by taking 5-62 in the second innings as he combined with Yasir Shah (3-45) to torment the tourists, who managed 164 on day four to suffer a 373-run loss and a 1-0 series defeat.

Usman Khawaja came to the rescue with a brilliant century when Australia defied the odds to salvage an unlikely draw in the first Test in Dubai last week, but the opener was unable to bat on Friday due to a knee injury which could require surgery.

Paine, who made only three runs in his two knocks in the second Test, pulled no punches with his verdict on his side's shortcomings after a defeat which leaves them in fifth spot in the rankings.

"It's bitterly disappointing, no doubt. We had some momentum from the first Test, started really well here and then from 57-5 [in Pakistan’s first innings] it went a bit pear-shaped to be honest all over the field," said the Australia captain.

"It's hard to swallow. We weren't up to it. To come out and do that this Test is like taking one step forward and two steps back. It's really frustrating.

"There's no doubt this [the battling collapses] has been happening for too long for the Australian cricket team, not just our Test team but probably domestically there's a lot of collapses throughout our batting group and I think a lot of it can be technical.

"Some guys will be mental and other guys will be tactical, or your plans not being right for certain bowlers. There's no shying away from the fact we have a hell of a lot to do on our batting, in this team and through the whole country.

"Clearly it would be a pretty exciting time to be a batsman around Shield cricket at the moment if you're scoring 100s, there’s no doubt about that. There's opportunity for everyone and the batting group that are here are also a part of that."

Omnisport
NEWS
Tim Paine- an unlikely Australian hero 
RELATED STORY
We're here to win! - Paine not happy celebrating a draw
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Pakistan-Australia encounters
RELATED STORY
Australia captain Paine ready to slog it out with Pakistan
RELATED STORY
The First Test Between Australia and Pakistan was a Great...
RELATED STORY
Patriots have 'a lot of work to do' - Belichick
RELATED STORY
Hard work pays off for Australia hero Khawaja
RELATED STORY
Pakistan rides pacer Abbas to test series win over Australia
RELATED STORY
Usman Khawaja: From being a doubtful starter to playing a...
RELATED STORY
Australia hangs on to force sensational draw in 1st test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us