×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

We have forced India to bring back Bumrah, Bhuvi: Stuart Law

PTI
NEWS
News
100   //    26 Oct 2018, 16:15 IST

By Nikhil Bapat

Pune, Oct 25 (PTI) West Indies coach Stuart Law is happy that his batsmen have been able to "manufacture" changes in the Indian bowling line-up with their premier pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah set to play the final three ODIs.

The Indian bowlers have conceded 320 plus scores on both ODIs in batting friendly conditions with both Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami failing to impress.

While Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah's comeback during the second phase was always on the cards, Law feels that it's batsmen who have forced the hosts to ring in changes.

"Yeah I would like to think so (on their comeback). That's probably the reason why they've (India) called back their two most experienced one-day bowlers. To our credit, we haven't shied away from it," Law said on the eve of the third ODI.

He is happy that Indians are asking themselves a few questions.

"So yeah, hopefully we are getting the Indians to ask questions to themselves. They are giving us plenty of questions to ask ourselves but at this stage, we are coming up with pretty good answers," added Law.

Virat Kohli's brilliance has overshadowed everything in this series but Law is expecting the Indian captain to falter.

"How do you get Virat out? He gave us chance at 40. He is a wonderful player. I just love the way he goes about compiling an innings. Looks like he is working very hard but he's doing it very easy. So we do have plans to him.

"At the moment, he is coming up a lot of good answers, so we have to just keep asking questions about his technique and his abilities. In the end, he is only human. But when we get an opportunity, we have got to grab hold of it."

The coach also heaped praise on Shimron Hetmyer, who has been bulldozing the Indian bowlers, especially the spinners.

"Hetmyer has been outstanding. (Shai) Hope got a hundred in the second game, all in all for an inexperienced side, that we have, they can hold their heads very high," said Law

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
India's Pace Reserves Beyond Bhuvi-Bumrah: Are the Stocks...
RELATED STORY
West Indies coach Stuart Law suspended for the first two...
RELATED STORY
Windies coach Law banned for 'inappropriate comments' in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 5 Players who might be rested...
RELATED STORY
India on brink of victory after brilliant Bumrah halts...
RELATED STORY
When Virat Kohli gave it back to Stuart Broad for...
RELATED STORY
3 players who might struggle in Australia and 3 who won't
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who can cash-in their opportunity...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 tied ODI matches where India came back from the...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why India should not drop Bhuvneshwar Kumar for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us