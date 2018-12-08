×
We'll take that! Shastri praises India patience

Omnisport
NEWS
News
192   //    08 Dec 2018, 14:43 IST
Ravi Shastri - cropped
India head coach Ravi Shastri

Head coach Ravi Shastri was pleased with "cool, disciplined, patient" India as they built a 166-run lead over Australia after three days of the first Test.

The tourists took an advantage into the second innings in Adelaide after bowling out Australia for 235 and then set about stretching their lead, first-innings centurion Cheteshwar Pujara again starring with an unbeaten 40.

Pujara partnered captain Virat Kohli (34) in a third-wicket stand of 71, while opener KL Rahul also contributed 44 runs, and Shastri was very happy with India's attitude throughout Saturday's play as they reached stumps with seven wickets still in hand.

"We'll take that," Shastri told FOX. "It was a good hard day's Test cricket. I thought we did well to wrap up the [Australia] innings quickly. We kept our cool, we were disciplined, we were patient.

"Then the same applied when we went out to bat. When we lost a couple of wickets, I think that partnership between Virat and Pujara was crucial. They added about 60 runs [actually 71].

"I would still say there's work to be done. But if you asked me at the start of the day, 'Would you take this?' I will take it."

Australia were similarly optimistic at the close of play, even with India well placed on 151-3.

Paceman Mitchell Starc said: "Apart from KL, who took us on a bit and got away with a few, I think we've been very good with the ball. It makes for an interesting last two days."

Omnisport
NEWS
Long live Test Cricket, Long live Cheteshwar Pujara
