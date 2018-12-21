×
We wanted Kumble to continue but he wanted to quit: Laxman

PTI
NEWS
News
108   //    21 Dec 2018, 16:36 IST

Visakhapatnam, Dec 21 (PTI) BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee member and batting legend VVS Laxman Friday said the their panel wanted Anil Kumble to continue as India's coach but the former captain was bent on quitting after his fallout with skipper Virat Kohli last year.

Reflecting on the tumultuous phase that gripped Indian cricket during last year's Champions Trophy, Laxman said the episode left a "bitter taste in the mouth".

"I don't think Kohli crossed the line. We at the CAC thought Anil should continue as coach but he thought the right decision was to quit and move ahead. It left a bitter taste in the mouth," Laxman said at the 'India Today South Conclave' here.

The CAC, comprising Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, picked Kumble as national coach in 2016.

However, the appointment didn't quite work out as Kumble and Kohli's difference of opinions spiralled into a full-blown public fallout which culminated into Kumble stepping down.

The former captain went on to say that his relationship with Kohli had become untenable.

"What I did not like was the way he was getting bad press during the Champions Trophy. The CAC wanted Anil to continue and the entire episode was very unfortunate, Laxman said.

"I always tell people CAC are not marriage counsellors. We were tasked with selecting the best possible job. We did a very elaborate process - unfortunately, Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble did not work out," he added

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
