×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

'Weak' Australia batting line-up worst I've seen - Warne

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    05 Oct 2018, 23:53 IST
ShaneWarne - Cropped
Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne

Shane Warne rates Australia's "average" batting line-up as the weakest he has ever seen ahead of the Test series against Pakistan.

The legendary spinner delivered a damning assessment of the tourists' quality with the bat in the absence of banned duo Steve Smith and David Warner.

Warne has no concerns about Australia's ability to make an impact with the ball, but thinks a lack of runs will be an issue for some time unless they can unearth young talent.

Smith and Warner, along with Cameron Bancroft, remain suspended for their part in the Newlands ball-tampering fiasco against South Africa earlier this year, and Australia must cope with those absences during the two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates, starting on Sunday.

Warne told Omnisport: "Australian cricket at the moment is struggling. I think we've got a fantastic bowling unit, I think we've got good reserves, good back-up, but our batting is as weak as I've seen it for a long, long time.

"Especially with probably two of the top five batsmen in the world, in David Warner and Steve Smith, being banned for 12 months, it weakens our batting even more.

"Australia revolve around Smith and Warner so much. To not have those guys, it looks like probably [Usman] Khawaja and Shaun Marsh will be our two leading batsmen and carrying the workload of the batters.

"I'm not saying they're weak, but they're not Smith and Warner. They haven't really established themselves as gun players. They are still in a way playing for their spot and they are our two leading batsmen.

"For me over all the years I've watched Australian cricket, I think it's probably the weakest batting side we are going to have put together and we're probably only average or if you're trying to be nice to them, a bit above average.

"But that creates opportunity, if you're a young batsman in Australia at the moment you're never going to get a better opportunity to play Test cricket for Australia. 

"When things aren't at their strongest, that presents an opportunity for everyone and if you're a young player you've got to grab it with both hands when you get your chance, because you're going to get a chance.

"With the revolving door of the Australian cricket team, now you can stamp yourself straight in the side, you can play for a long period of time. With an Ashes around the corner, a World Cup around the corner, so many great things to happen in the next year or so, it's an exciting time to be an Australian batsman."

 

- Shane Warne's new autobiography: 'No Spin'. The definitive, intimate insight into the life and career of the world's greatest living cricketer is out now.

Omnisport
NEWS
Adam Gilchrist, the dasher-entertainer who pioneered the...
RELATED STORY
4 famous batsmen who were stranded in 90s
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers to get the most emotional farewells in the...
RELATED STORY
5 best Test batting performances by cricketers on their...
RELATED STORY
VVS Laxman: 5 best Test knocks against Australia
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen with the most number of ducks in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: 3 Reasons Why Australia can...
RELATED STORY
5 great bowlers who retired just short of a major...
RELATED STORY
Greatest ODI XI featuring only captains
RELATED STORY
Will the return of Smith and Warner favor Australia’s...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us