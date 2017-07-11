We'll have Ashes cricket - Mark Taylor confident of pay dispute resolution

There are fears the Ashes could be affected by a pay dispute in Australia, but Mark Taylor said: "I'm very confident we'll have a side."

Cricket Australia (CA) board member and former national team captain Mark Taylor is "very confident" the 2017-18 Ashes series will not be thrown into jeopardy by the ongoing pay dispute that has already led to an Australia A tour being called off.

A continued impasse between CA and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) has left around 200 of the country's cricketers effectively unemployed and resulted in the cancellation of an Australia A tour to South Africa, with players vowing not to feature for CA teams until a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is signed.

Australia's senior side is due to visit Bangladesh and India before hosting great rivals England in an Ashes series from November.

"We've got to get together, we've got to sort this out and hopefully sooner rather than later," said Taylor. "But I'm very confident we'll have a side for the Ashes, and I'm also very confident we'll have a side to go to Bangladesh, which is only in a month's time.

"There's obviously been a lot of conjecture and speculation about what's going on. There is stuff going on behind the scenes, there are discussions.

"Obviously, the stuff that people are reading and hearing is not great for the game. Not good for Cricket Australia, not great for the ACA either.

"There's ongoing discussions and that's about all I'm going to say. But I like to think I'm a positive person – we'll have Ashes cricket this year.

"I think there's got to be compromise on both sides, I really believe that. I think at any negotiation you give and take.

"When you get to that situation, which I hope we are getting very close to now, then you get close to a resolution.

"I'm confident there will be a resolution soon. I don't know when but I just hope both sides keep working hard at it.

"The quicker we can move on ... the quicker we can start rebuilding, I think that will be good for the game."