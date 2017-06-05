West Indies all-rounder Chase set for ODI debut

by Omnisport News 05 Jun 2017, 05:07 IST

West Indies have included potential debutant Roston Chase in their one-day international squad for a three-game series against Afghanistan.

With 10 Tests to his name, all-rounder Chase is set to finally get an opportunity to prove himself in the 50-over format, starting in St Lucia on Friday.

Chase – who has tallied 728 runs and three centuries since making his international debut last year – was named in the 13-man squad, led by captain Jason Holder.

"He was considered before for ODI selection, primarily because of his all-round ability," Cricket West Indies (CWI) chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said.

"With his prolific run scoring in the last Test series and his continued steady all-round performances in the PCL we now feel it's time to introduce him to ODI cricket. He was not among the leading runscorers in the Super50 tournament earlier this year, but we believe with his skill set and the way he has been playing he could be an asset.

"His outstanding efforts with the bat could not be ignored any longer [and] coupled with his useful bowling can only add value to our squad."

The Windies – who lead their T20 series against Afghanistan 2-0 ahead of the final game on Monday – will play ODIs on June 9, 11 and 14 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

West Indies squad in full: Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell