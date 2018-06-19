West Indies and Sri Lanka 2nd Test final scoreboard

Gros-Islet (Saint Lucia), Jun 19 (AFP) Scoreboard at the conclusion of the second Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia:

Sri Lanka 1st Innings - 253 West Indies 1st Innings - 300 Sri Lanka 2nd Innings - overnight 334-8 K. Perera c wkpr Dowrich b Gabriel 20 M. Udawatte c Bishoo b Roach 19 K. Rajitha lbw Gabriel 0 D. de Silva c Smith b Gabriel 3 K. Mendis b Gabriel 87 D. Chandimal c wkpr Dowrich b Roach 39 R. Silva c wkpr Dowrich b Gabriel 48 N. Dickwella c Powell b Gabriel 62 A. Dananjaya b Gabriel 23 S. Lakmal lbw Gabriel 7 L. Kumara not out 0 Extras (b-12, lb-8, nb-11, w-3) 34 Total (91.4 overs, all out) 342 Fall of wickets: 1-32 (Perera), 2-34 (Rajitha), 3-44 (de Silva), 4-48 (Udawatte), 5-165 (Chandimal), 6-199 (Mendis), 7-298 (Silva), 8-307 (Dickwella), 9-334 (Lakmal), 10-342 (Dananjaya) Bowling: K. Roach 21-3-78-2 (2nb), S. Gabriel 20.4-6-62-8 (4nb), J. Holder 15-5-38-0 (2nb, 3w), M. Cummins 13-1-44-0 (3nb), D. Bishoo 11-0-58-0, R. Chase 10-1-38-0, K. Brathwaite 1-0-4-0 West Indies 2nd Innings K. Brathwaite not out 59 D. Smith c de Silva b Rajitha 1 K. Powell c Udawatte b Rajitha 2 S. Hope b Lakmal 39 R. Chase b Lakmal 13 S. Dowrich c de Silva b Dananjaya 8 J. Holder not out 15 Extras (b-10) 10 Total (60.3 overs, 5 wkts) 147 Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Smith), 2-8 (Powell), 3-55 (Chase), 4-64 (Dowrich), 5-117 (Hope) To bat: D. Bishoo, K. Roach, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel Bowling: S. Lakmal 17.3-3-48-2, K. Rajitha 13-3-23-2, L. Kumara 10-3-28-0, A. Dananjaya 19-7-33-1, D. De Silva 1-0-5-0 Result: Match drawn Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG), Aleem Dar (PAK) Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)