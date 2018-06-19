Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
West Indies and Sri Lanka 2nd Test final scoreboard

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 19 Jun 2018, 03:51 IST
30

Gros-Islet (Saint Lucia), Jun 19 (AFP) Scoreboard at the conclusion of the second Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia:

Sri Lanka 1st Innings - 253 West Indies 1st Innings - 300 Sri Lanka 2nd Innings - overnight 334-8 K. Perera c wkpr Dowrich b Gabriel 20 M. Udawatte c Bishoo b Roach 19 K. Rajitha lbw Gabriel 0 D. de Silva c Smith b Gabriel 3 K. Mendis b Gabriel 87 D. Chandimal c wkpr Dowrich b Roach 39 R. Silva c wkpr Dowrich b Gabriel 48 N. Dickwella c Powell b Gabriel 62 A. Dananjaya b Gabriel 23 S. Lakmal lbw Gabriel 7 L. Kumara not out 0 Extras (b-12, lb-8, nb-11, w-3) 34 Total (91.4 overs, all out) 342 Fall of wickets: 1-32 (Perera), 2-34 (Rajitha), 3-44 (de Silva), 4-48 (Udawatte), 5-165 (Chandimal), 6-199 (Mendis), 7-298 (Silva), 8-307 (Dickwella), 9-334 (Lakmal), 10-342 (Dananjaya) Bowling: K. Roach 21-3-78-2 (2nb), S. Gabriel 20.4-6-62-8 (4nb), J. Holder 15-5-38-0 (2nb, 3w), M. Cummins 13-1-44-0 (3nb), D. Bishoo 11-0-58-0, R. Chase 10-1-38-0, K. Brathwaite 1-0-4-0 West Indies 2nd Innings K. Brathwaite not out 59 D. Smith c de Silva b Rajitha 1 K. Powell c Udawatte b Rajitha 2 S. Hope b Lakmal 39 R. Chase b Lakmal 13 S. Dowrich c de Silva b Dananjaya 8 J. Holder not out 15 Extras (b-10) 10 Total (60.3 overs, 5 wkts) 147 Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Smith), 2-8 (Powell), 3-55 (Chase), 4-64 (Dowrich), 5-117 (Hope) To bat: D. Bishoo, K. Roach, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel Bowling: S. Lakmal 17.3-3-48-2, K. Rajitha 13-3-23-2, L. Kumara 10-3-28-0, A. Dananjaya 19-7-33-1, D. De Silva 1-0-5-0 Result: Match drawn Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG), Aleem Dar (PAK) Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

