Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

West Indies dismiss Bangladesh for record low of 43

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
13   //    04 Jul 2018, 22:34 IST

North Sound (Antigua and Barbuda), Jul 4 (AFP) Kemar Roach took five wickets as West Indies demolished Bangladesh for 43, their lowest Test total, on the opening morning of the first Test in Antigua on Wednesday.

At lunch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, West Indies had reached nine without loss. Bangladesh's pitiful performance was also the second shortest first innings in the 141-year history of Test cricket.

At 18.4 overs, it was just one ball longer than Australia's dismissal for 60 off 18.3 overs by England at Nottingham in 2015.

Put in to bat on the greenest surface seen in the ten years of Test cricket at the venue, the Bangladeshis were no match for the quality of the West Indies fast bowling.

Roach set the rout in motion by claiming the first five wickets for eight runs in just five overs despite appearing to be troubled by a muscular strain behind his right knee.

However, it was the visiting batsmen who felt the greatest discomfort with only opener Liton Das reaching double-figures in a performance that once again exposed the vulnerability of their players in conditions away from what they are generally familiar with on the Indian sub-continent.

Das was sixth out for 25, an ugly heave offering a simple catch to Roston Chase at backward point off Miguel Cummins to end any prospect of Roach claiming all ten wickets in the innings.

Cummins, whose place in the final eleven was in question after a lack of success in the preceding three-Test series against Sri Lanka, took two more wickets.

West Indies captain Jason Holder, fresh from a nine-wicket haul in defeat in the final Test against the Sri Lankans in Barbados, polished off the innings with the wickets of Kamrul Islam and debutant Abu Jayed.

Jayed was always in line for his maiden Test cap given the pitch conditions and the absence through injury from the tour of Bangladesh's most effective seamer Mustafizur Rahman.

In his very first session of Test cricket, he came to the crease as the last man in the batting line-up and had first to use the new ball in the West Indies reply.

If they were relying on their most senior players to lead them through what was expected to be a tough opening session, Bangladesh were poorly served by the experienced quartet as captain Shakib al Hassan, former skipper Musfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mahmudullah all failed to score while opener Tamim Iqbal contributed four runs before becoming the first wicket to fall, caught at the wicket, to trigger the swift tumbling of wickets

43 all out - Roach stars as West Indies skittle Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Roach takes 5-8 as West Indies dismisses Bangladesh for 43
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh shot out for 43: 18 overs of absolute mayhem
RELATED STORY
5 biggest controversies in West Indies cricket 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Embarrassing Defeats for West Indies in ODIs
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the Barbados Test will be crucial for West...
RELATED STORY
List of highest individual scores in T20Is 
RELATED STORY
Five Batsmen who devoured Indian Bowling
RELATED STORY
Top 5 moments in Dinesh Karthik's career
RELATED STORY
5 most embarrassing defeats for Pakistan in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 4 | Today
ZIM 162/4 (20.0 ov)
PAK 163/3 (19.1 ov)
Pakistan win by 7 wickets
ZIM VS PAK live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
1st Test
BAN 43/10
WIN 143/1 (49.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 1 | Drinks: Windies lead Bangladesh by 100 runs with 9 wickets remaining
BAN VS WIN live score
| Today
NOT 155/7 (20.0 ov)
WAR 159/2 (17.2 ov)
Birmingham Bears win by 8 wickets
NOT VS WAR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us