Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

West Indies dismiss Bangladesh for record Test low of 43

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
90   //    05 Jul 2018, 04:00 IST

North Sound (Antigua and Barbuda), Jul 5 (AFP) Kemar Roach led the demolition of Bangladesh with a five-wicket haul as the tourists were dismissed for 43, their lowest total ever in Test cricket, before lunch on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

By stumps the West Indies top-order had built on that dominant bowling effort in reaching 201 for two, a lead already of 158 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite played his usual sheet-anchor role to perfection in compiling an unbeaten 88 from almost five hours at the crease. He put on 113 for the first wicket with Devon Smith (58), while Kieran Powell stroked his way to 48 in an 81-run stand before falling just before the close of play.

Their serene progress through two sessions contrasted sharply with Bangladesh's woeful batting performance.

Apart from being their lowest Test innings total and lowest for any team in Test cricket in the Caribbean, it was also the second shortest first innings of a Test match -- 18.4 overs - in the game's 141-year history, bettering by just one delivery Australia's dismissal for 60 off 18.3 overs by England at Nottingham in 2015.

Put in to bat on the greenest surface seen in 10 years of Test cricket at the venue, the Bangladeshis were no match for the quality of the West Indies fast bowling led by Roach, who set the rout in motion by claiming the first five wickets for eight runs in the space of 12 deliveries despite appearing to be troubled by a muscular strain behind his right knee.

However it was the visiting batsmen who felt the greatest discomfort with only opener Liton Das getting into double-figures in a performance that once again exposed the vulnerability of their players in conditions away from what they are generally familiar with on the Indian sub-continent.

Das was sixth out for 25, an ugly heave offering a simple catch to Roston Chase at backward point off Miguel Cummins to end any prospect of Roach claiming all ten wickets in the innings

43 all out - Roach stars as West Indies skittle Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Roach takes 5-8 as West Indies dismisses Bangladesh for 43
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh shot out for 43: 18 overs of absolute mayhem
RELATED STORY
West Indies blow sorry Bangladesh away in Antigua
RELATED STORY
5 biggest controversies in West Indies cricket 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the Barbados Test will be crucial for West...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Embarrassing Defeats for West Indies in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 lowest Test innings of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Nations who hold a better head to head Test record...
RELATED STORY
First Test of each Test playing nation
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5 | Today, 08:00 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 4 | Yesterday
ZIM 162/4 (20.0 ov)
PAK 163/3 (19.1 ov)
Pakistan win by 7 wickets
ZIM VS PAK live score
1st Test | 02:00 PM
BAN 43/10
WIN 201/2 (68.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Windies lead Bangladesh by 158 runs with 8 wickets remaining
BAN VS WIN live score
2nd IT20 | Tomorrow, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us