West Indies hold slight edge against Sri Lanka

West Indies enjoyed a good second day of the third Test against Sri Lanka at Bridgetown.

News 25 Jun 2018, 08:30 IST
JasonHolder - Cropped
West Indies captain Jason Holder

West Indies ripped through Sri Lanka's top-order as the third Test was left evenly poised after day two at Bridgetown.

Jason Holder (74) and Shane Dowrich (71) led the Windies to 204 all out on Sunday, a day after they launched a much-needed fightback for their team.

The pair's sixth-wicket partnership was ended at 115 as the hosts – leading the three-match series 1-0 – recovered from 53-5 in the day-night Test.

Sri Lanka's top-order was unable to fare much better than the Windies', the tourists reduced to 99-5 – still trailing by 105 runs – at stumps, which was called after rain again interrupted play.

Only 59 overs were bowled on the second day, but Sri Lanka were unable to make the desired inroads after Lahiru Kumara's four-wicket haul.

Openers Kusal Perera (0) and Mahela Udawatte (4) both fell to Kemar Roach (2-13) to leave their team at 16-2.

Kusal Mendis (22) and Danushka Gunathilaka (29) staged something of a recovery, but both fell along with Dhananjaya de Silva (8).

Shannon Gabriel (2-42) and Holder (1-11), along with Roach, ensured the Windies enjoyed another fine day.

Niroshan Dickwella and Roshen Silva were unbeaten at stumps, but have plenty of work to do to see their team avoid a first-innings deficit.

