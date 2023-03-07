"West Indies love story continues for Mumbai Indians"- Fans hail Hayley Matthews for all-round dominance against RCB in WPL 2023

West Indies star Hayley Matthews proved why she's one of the most valuable T20 players in the women's game, as her all-round show helped Mumbai Indians thump Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in the fourth game of WPL 2023 at the Brabourne (CCI).

After picking up fabulous figures of 3-28, Matthews scored a cracking 77* off 38 to dash any chances of RCB making a comeback. She and Nat Sciver-Brunt had an incredible partnership to essentially bat RCB out of the game.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see MI dominate their second game of WPL 2023 and hailed Hayley Matthews for her all-round efforts. One said:

"West Indies love story continues for Mumbai Indians"

Here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Fifty by Hayley Matthews in just 26 balls - what a knock by Hayley. She's the powerhouse of the MI line-up! Fifty by Hayley Matthews in just 26 balls - what a knock by Hayley. She's the powerhouse of the MI line-up! https://t.co/4JcVUT12tX

Seek-4-Cricket @micricket2013

"How on Earth

#Brutal #MIvsRCB #TATAWPL Throughout #MumbaiIndians innings 1 common question most of us would have thought is ...."How on Earth #HayleyMathews was sold on base price on Unsold player list" Throughout #MumbaiIndians innings 1 common question most of us would have thought is ...."How on Earth #HayleyMathews was sold on base price on Unsold player list" 😯#Brutal #MIvsRCB #TATAWPL https://t.co/F8B7pwJV9t

Omkar Indian Team Fan🇮🇳 @Omkar_Acharya12

Hayley & Natalie partnership completely changed the scenario within time towards us. 2 pts



#MumbaiIndians #WPL Hats off to the Queens for the yet another Dominating win in the WPL.Hayley & Natalie partnership completely changed the scenario within time towards us. 2 pts Hats off to the Queens for the yet another Dominating win in the WPL.Hayley & Natalie partnership completely changed the scenario within time towards us. 2 pts💙👑#MumbaiIndians #WPL

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns 50 in just 22 balls. Hayley Matthews is impressive and consistent. Continue the form. 50 in just 22 balls. Hayley Matthews is impressive and consistent. Continue the form. 🔥 https://t.co/pW5zY7gd51

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Orange cap holder is Hayley Matthew and Purple cap holder Saika Ishaque - The Mumbai Indians' domination. Orange cap holder is Hayley Matthew and Purple cap holder Saika Ishaque - The Mumbai Indians' domination. https://t.co/aPDCvPqD3x

Utsav 💔 @utsav045



Hayley Matthews ‍♂️ West Indies love story continues for Mumbai IndiansHayley Matthews‍♂️ West Indies love story continues for Mumbai Indians 😎💙Hayley Matthews 🙇‍♂️ https://t.co/q6ssOiw1cs

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats Hayley Matthews now has Player of the Match Awards in WBBL, The 100, WCPL and WPL. Hayley Matthews now has Player of the Match Awards in WBBL, The 100, WCPL and WPL.

𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓱𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓻𝓮𝓮⁴⁵🦋 @subhu__RO45 Hayley Matthew's ️



That's it ; That's The Tweet My QueenHayley Matthew'sThat's it ; That's The Tweet My Queen 👸 Hayley Matthew's ✨️That's it ; That's The Tweet https://t.co/pduhXJUehW

Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt partnership sink RCB

RCB needed early wickets to have any chance of winning the game and expected Renuka Singh Thakur to strike with the new ball. However, that wasn't to be, as Yastika Bhatia got some early boundaries and gave MI's chase a much-needed impetus.

She was dismissed for 23, but Nat Sciver-Brunt walked out to bat at No. 3 and proved to be the ideal foil for Matthews, putting on 112 runs. The West Indies captain was on a rampage and after a point in the chase, RCB's fielders also seemed to give up. Their body language was that of a meek surrender, and they also made some horrible misfields.

While MI have dominated the opposition so far, RCB will need to find inspiration to win their next game against Gujarat Giants on Wednesday (March 9).

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur

Mumbai Indians XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

