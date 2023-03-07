"West Indies love story continues for Mumbai Indians"- Fans hail Hayley Matthews for all-round dominance against RCB in WPL 2023

West Indies star Hayley Matthews proved why she's one of the most valuable T20 players in the women's game, as her all-round show helped Mumbai Indians thump Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in the fourth game of WPL 2023 at the Brabourne (CCI).
After picking up fabulous figures of 3-28, Matthews scored a cracking 77* off 38 to dash any chances of RCB making a comeback. She and Nat Sciver-Brunt had an incredible partnership to essentially bat RCB out of the game.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see MI dominate their second game of WPL 2023 and hailed Hayley Matthews for her all-round efforts. One said:
"West Indies love story continues for Mumbai Indians"
Here are some of the reactions:
Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt partnership sink RCB
RCB needed early wickets to have any chance of winning the game and expected Renuka Singh Thakur to strike with the new ball. However, that wasn't to be, as Yastika Bhatia got some early boundaries and gave MI's chase a much-needed impetus.
She was dismissed for 23, but Nat Sciver-Brunt walked out to bat at No. 3 and proved to be the ideal foil for Matthews, putting on 112 runs. The West Indies captain was on a rampage and after a point in the chase, RCB's fielders also seemed to give up. Their body language was that of a meek surrender, and they also made some horrible misfields.
While MI have dominated the opposition so far, RCB will need to find inspiration to win their next game against Gujarat Giants on Wednesday (March 9).
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur
Mumbai Indians XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque