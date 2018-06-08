West Indies v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Port of Spain, Jun 8 (AFP) Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the first Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad today: West Indies 1st Innings

(overnight 246-6)

K. Brathwaite c wkpr Dickwella b Lakmal 3

D. Smith run out

7

K. Powell b Kumara

38

S. Hope c wkpr Dickwella b Kumara

44

R. Chase c Mathews b Herath

38

S. Dowrich not out

125

J. Holder c wkpr Dickwella b Kumara

40

D. Bishoo c Silva b Lakmal

40

K. Roach c Chandimal Kumara

39

M. Cummins not out

0

Extras (b-14, lb-20, nb-4, w-2)

40

Total (154 overs, 8 wkts declared)

414 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Brathwaite), 2-40 (Smith), 3-80 (Powell), 4-134 (Hope), 5-147 (Chase), 6-237 (Holder), 7-339 (Bishoo), 8-414 (Roach) Did not bat: S. Gabriel. Bowling: S. Lakmal 29-11-55-2 (2nb), L. Gamage 26-6-67-0 (2nb), D. Perera 35-5-84-0, L. Kumara 31-4-95-4 (2w), R. Herath 32-9-67-1, K. Mendis 1-0-12-0 Sri Lanka 1st Innings K. Mendis c Holder b Gabriel

4

K. Perera c Chase b Roach

0

D. Chandimal not out

3

A. Mathews c Chase b Holder

11

R. Silva not out

1

Extras (lb-4, nb-1, w-7)

12

Total (10 overs, 3 wkts)

31 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (K. Perera), 2-16 (Mendis), 3-30 (Mathews) To bat: R. Silva, N. Dickwella, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Gamage, L. Kumara Bowling: K. Roach 3-2-2-1 (1w), S. Gabriel 4-0-17-1 (1nb, 1w), M. Cummins 2-0-3-0, J. Holder 1-0-5-1 Toss: West Indies Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), R. Kettleborough (ENG) Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)