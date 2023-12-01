West Indies vs England ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The upcoming three-game ODI showdown between West Indies and England begins on December 3 and concludes on December 9.

The first two games will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on December 3 and 6, while the third ODI is on December 9 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The last two games will be day-night affairs.

Shane Dowrich, previously part of the host squad, announced his retirement from international cricket on November 30. Shai Hope will lead the team, with Alzarri Joseph serving as the vice-captain. The squad boasts players like Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie.

The England squad, featuring only six players from their 2023 World Cup campaign, is captained by Jos Buttler. Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse complete the lineup.

Uncapped players Josh Tongue, Ollie Pope and John Turner have been included for the Caribbean tour. Following the three ODIs, a five-game T20I series is set to take place from December 12 to December 21.

So, without any further ado, lets take a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

West Indies vs England Head to Head in ODIs

West Indies and England have met on 102 occasions in ODIs, with England winning 52 and losing 44, while six games concluded with a no result.

Matches Played: 102

England Won: 52

West Indies Won: 44

Tie: 0

No result: 6

West Indies vs England ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, December 03

1st ODI - West Indies vs England, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, 07:00 pm

Wednesday, December 06

2nd ODI - West Indies vs England, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, 11:00 pm

Saturday, December 09

3rd ODI - West Indies vs England, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 11:00 pm

West Indies vs England ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

In India, the live telecast of the West Indies-England ODI Series is not available. However, fans can enjoy the action via live streaming on FanCode App and website.

UK: TNT Sports

European countries: TNT Sports and Discovery+

West Indies vs England ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

West Indies

Shai Hope (C & wk), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

England

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (C), Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Brydon Carse, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tom Hartley, Ollie Pope, Josh Tongue, John Turner,Gus Atkinson