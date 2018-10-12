×
West Indies win toss, opt to bat in 2nd cricket test v India

Associated Press
45   //    12 Oct 2018, 09:45 IST
AP Image

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — West Indies skipper Jason Holder has won the toss and elected to bat in the second cricket against India.

The home team won the first test in Rajkot by an innings and 272 runs against a depleted West Indies lineup.

Holder's return from an ankle injury at the expense of Keemo Paul was one of two changes Friday in the West Indies' XI.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican also replaces medium-pace bowler Sherman Lewis.

India made a change, keeping in mind the long winter of cricket ahead in Australia and New Zealand, with Shardul Thakur given a test debut while veteran paceman Mohammed Shami was rested.

Lineups:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican.

