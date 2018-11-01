×
West Indies out for paltry 104 in 5th ODI

Associated Press
NEWS
News
34   //    01 Nov 2018, 16:33 IST
AP Image

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India (AP) — Ravindra Jadeja took 4-34 as West Indies was bowled out for 104 runs in 32 overs by India in the fifth one-day international on Thursday.

India leads the series 2-1 and looks set to win it after also sweeping the test series.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, the visitors never really got going in humid and bowler-friendly conditions.

Only Jason Holder, with 25, and Marlon Samuels, with 24, managed to cross the 20-run mark as their batting lineup folded in just over two hours.

India pacemen Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah made early inroads. Kieran Powell was caught behind for a four-ball duck while Shai Hope was bowled off Bumrah, also for a duck.

Rovman Powell put on 34 runs with Samuels but left arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed accounted for him on 16.

Jadeja struck twin blows against Samuels and Shimron Hetmyer, on 9, as West Indies was reduced to 57-5 in the 17th over.

Holder tried to stem the slide but nobody could give him lasting company as the total limped past 100.

Bumrah and Ahmed returned to take their second wickets as India went for the kill, with the latter dismissing Holder in the 26th.

Jadeja removed Kemar Roach (5) and Oshane Thomas (0) to complete his haul, leaving India a mere formality to wrap up the series.

West Indies made two changes after offspinner Ashley Nurse was ruled out of the remainder of the tour because of a shoulder injury. Legspinner Devendra Bishoo came in.

India was unchanged. The home side is attempting to win its eighth consecutive ODI series on home soil.

