West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The National Stadium in Karachi will host the fourth match of the five-match T20I series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women on Thursday, May 2.

West Indies Women defeated Pakistan Women in the third T20I by two runs. Hayley Matthews provided a perfect start with a 49-ball 68-run knock, comprising 10 fours. Shermaine Campbell backed her captain with a 31-run knock, helping them set a modest target of 132 runs.

Fatima Sana of Pakistan claimed two wickets while Tuba Hassan and Nida Dar picked up one each.

In response, Sidra Ameen and Ayesha Zafar stitched a 64-run partnership for the first wicket followed by decent contributions from Nida Dar (17) and Muneeba Ali (12). However, the middle and lower order failed to perform and Pakistan were restricted to 130 for the loss of eight wickets.

Afy Fletcher and Hayley took two wickets each while Aaliyah Alleyne and Shamilia Connell picked up one apiece for the West Indies.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Match: West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 4th T20I, West Indies Women tour of Pakistan 2024

Date and Time: May 2, 2024, Wednesday, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

West Indies Women and Pakistan Women have played a total of 20 head-to-head matches. The Windies have asserted dominance with 16 victories, including two in the ongoing five-match T20I series while Pakistan have managed to win just three games.

Matches played: 20

West Indies Women won: 17

Pakistan Women won: 3

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The wicket at the National Stadium have proven beneficial for both batting and bowling teams. The average score has been around 120-130 runs in the last three games.

The bowlers will get some movement from the track in the early half but the batters will come into frame as the game progresses.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

The National Stadium in Karachi is expected to be clear with no chance of precipitation. The temperature will be around 31°C with humidity 24%.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

West Indies Women

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack.

Pakistan Women

Probable XI

Sidra Ameen, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Najiha Alvi (wk), Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

The West Indies Women's team has maintained an unbeaten streak against Pakistan in their last seven T20I encounters. With their recent victory, they've already clinched the series and are determined to sustain their winning momentum in the ongoing five-match series.

Prediction: West Windes Women to win

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

