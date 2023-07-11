"What we would have done without Deepti?"- Fans react as India defend 95 runs to beat Bangladesh and seal the series

Team India completed a stunning win over Bangladesh in the second of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday, July 11, and also sealed the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.
The visitors managed to put just 95 runs on the board and it seemed like Bangladesh would cruise to the total. However, the Women in Blue emerged victorious, thanks to some brilliant bowling from Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, and others.
Deepti and Minnu were also well supported by the part-time off-spin of Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma. Shafali, in particular, bowled the 20th over that sealed the game, conceding just one run and picking up three wickets as Bangladesh fell short by eight runs.
Fans on Twitter had initially been pretty critical of India's batting approach. However, they were thrilled to see the bowlers pull things back for the Women in Blue and deliver when it mattered the most. Here are some of the reactions:
Deepti Sharma on the importance of Indian players keeping calm
Deepti Sharma won the Player of the Match award for her magnificent figures of 3/12 from her four overs. She explained how she planned her overs and why focusing on bowling more dot balls was crucial to build pressure.
Having known that they just had 95 runs to defend, Deepti also shed light on how the players remained calm and didn't panic under pressure. Here's what she stated in the post-match presentation ceremony:
"I really enjoyed this kind of track and it was helpful to the spinners. My plan was really simple and just bowl according to the situation, bowl more dot balls. We told everyone to keep calm and think about our process. Whatever we do, we have to do with confidence."
Team India shelled a number of chances in the field and Bangladesh would look back and only ponder what could have been.