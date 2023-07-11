"What we would have done without Deepti?"- Fans react as India defend 95 runs to beat Bangladesh and seal the series

Team India completed a stunning win over Bangladesh in the second of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday, July 11, and also sealed the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The visitors managed to put just 95 runs on the board and it seemed like Bangladesh would cruise to the total. However, the Women in Blue emerged victorious, thanks to some brilliant bowling from Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, and others.

Deepti and Minnu were also well supported by the part-time off-spin of Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma. Shafali, in particular, bowled the 20th over that sealed the game, conceding just one run and picking up three wickets as Bangladesh fell short by eight runs.

Fans on Twitter had initially been pretty critical of India's batting approach. However, they were thrilled to see the bowlers pull things back for the Women in Blue and deliver when it mattered the most. Here are some of the reactions:

Jemriti 💙📴 @jemi_smriti_fan 4-0-18-0

Told you Vintage POTM Deepti Sharma won't depress.

What a match bruh better than the first one. What a win!



#BANvIND Personally my fav moment but she was denied a wicket it hurts4-0-18-0Told you Vintage POTM Deepti Sharma won't depress.What a match bruhbetter than the first one. What a win! Personally my fav moment but she was denied a wicket it hurts 😭 4-0-18-0 🔥Told you Vintage POTM Deepti Sharma won't depress.What a match bruh 😪 better than the first one. What a win! 🇮🇳#BANvIND https://t.co/wHXZibT4hz

நந்தினி ✩✩ 🎀 🅽🅰🅽🅳🅷🅸🅽🅸 🎀 ✩✩ @nandhinithinks

Main architect in defending this small score



#BANvIND For the hate that Deepti is getting for her batting, she never gets her due for her outstanding off spin bowling!Main architect in defending this small score For the hate that Deepti is getting for her batting, she never gets her due for her outstanding off spin bowling! Main architect in defending this small score #BANvIND

Shivi. @Harman_stan

#BANvIND Jemi is the best part time spinner of this team currently! Jemi is the best part time spinner of this team currently!#BANvIND https://t.co/oj0n361qFX

PouLaMi 🧑‍💻 (Taylor's version) @Crictopher17 The only bowler we can always depend on



But hats-off to the Minnu-Shafali-Jemi trio. Great bowling under pressure. What we would have done without Deepti?The only bowler we can always depend onBut hats-off to the Minnu-Shafali-Jemi trio. Great bowling under pressure. What we would have done without Deepti? 😭 The only bowler we can always depend onBut hats-off to the Minnu-Shafali-Jemi trio. Great bowling under pressure. 👏

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 One of the most lopsided contests. India have got away with one here. Great character in dragging the game and making a fist of it but it wasn't a great performance if the catching, batting and extras are anything to go by. Even on this shocker of a pitch #BANvIND One of the most lopsided contests. India have got away with one here. Great character in dragging the game and making a fist of it but it wasn't a great performance if the catching, batting and extras are anything to go by. Even on this shocker of a pitch #BANvIND

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns W+1, W, 0, W, 0, W by Shafali Verma in the final over while defending just 10 runs.



India defended 95 runs in the 2nd T20I & won the series. W+1, W, 0, W, 0, W by Shafali Verma in the final over while defending just 10 runs.India defended 95 runs in the 2nd T20I & won the series. https://t.co/zI9aeJaaEy

Bleed Blue @CricCrazyVeena You can hate her as much as you can but she is still the 2nd best spinner in the world right now.



4-12-3 when her team is defending 96 that's Deepti sharma for you. You can hate her as much as you can but she is still the 2nd best spinner in the world right now. 4-12-3 when her team is defending 96 that's Deepti sharma for you. https://t.co/d0mK9bhfIs

Ritwika Dhar @RituD307 This is the thing. By not even playing our best cricket, we were supposed to win the match & series and we did. Now imagine if Shreyanka, Kanika, Richa, Sneh would've gotten chances here, it could be a great match for them to shine & get prepared before playing tough opponents.🥲 This is the thing. By not even playing our best cricket, we were supposed to win the match & series and we did. Now imagine if Shreyanka, Kanika, Richa, Sneh would've gotten chances here, it could be a great match for them to shine & get prepared before playing tough opponents.🥲

Deepti Sharma on the importance of Indian players keeping calm

Deepti Sharma won the Player of the Match award for her magnificent figures of 3/12 from her four overs. She explained how she planned her overs and why focusing on bowling more dot balls was crucial to build pressure.

Having known that they just had 95 runs to defend, Deepti also shed light on how the players remained calm and didn't panic under pressure. Here's what she stated in the post-match presentation ceremony:

"I really enjoyed this kind of track and it was helpful to the spinners. My plan was really simple and just bowl according to the situation, bowl more dot balls. We told everyone to keep calm and think about our process. Whatever we do, we have to do with confidence."

Team India shelled a number of chances in the field and Bangladesh would look back and only ponder what could have been.

