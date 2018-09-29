Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
What is Team India's current strongest Test XI at home?

Aryan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1   //    29 Sep 2018, 23:43 IST

After a heartbreaking series loss against England, let's look at India's strongest Test XI for upcoming home matches.


England Lions v India A - Day Two

#1 Openers

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has had a good Asia Cup and has been in good form. His last Test match score read 147 and he, along with Rishabh Pant scripted a huge partnership, almost taking India across the line in an unlikely chase of 464 runs. In the only match he played in the Asia Cup, he scored an attacking 66 in India's chase against Afghanistan. He is a consistent batsman who is even deadlier at home.

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has been very consistent and has been scoring runs for fun in domestic cricket. His fluent 128 off just 81 deliveries for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy is a good example of his aggressive stroke play, which can reduce pressure on the Indian line-up. He has repeatedly shown that he can bat in high-pressure situations.

Shaw was selected for the England tour for the last two Tests but did not get a game. He is an aggressive batsman who can also anchor the innings. 

