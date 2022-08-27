What's changed for team India post T20 World Cup?

The Indian team saw an early exit in the T20 World Cup where the highly rated team couldn't even make it to the knockout stage. However, a lot has changed for the team since then.

Here are a few things that have changed for the men in blue:

Pandya and Bhuvi are back in form: The two experienced boys Hardik Pandya and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar couldn't live up to their reputation in the T20 World Cup. While Pandya struggled with the bat and didn't contribute much, Bhuvi to didn't find the pace and swing he was known for. But both of them have been performing exceptionally well lately . Hardik Pandya is back with his batting form and has shown his hardhitting capabilities. He has also been contributing with the ball and taking wickets. Bhuvi on the other hand, has been showcasing his swing-balling capabilities and taking wickets with the new ball. Bhuvi was also awarded the 'Man of The Series' award against South Africa.

England v India - 2nd Vitality IT20 England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

SKY in his best form: Suryakumar Yadav has been in the best form and is emerging as a 360 degree player .He has been entertaining the crowd with his range of shots and will be a big plus for team India going into the Asia Cup. He will be looking forward to making this tournament a memorable one.

Suryakumar Yadav's maiden international hundred against England.

3. Batting approach: One of the prime reasons to expel team India out of the T20 World Cup was the lack of attacking approach in their batting. But the team has changed their batting approach and has been playing fearlessly in the past bilateral series.With the addition of finishers like Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya and Jadeja providing depth to the batting order, the top order will be looking to go hard from the first ball.

Apart from this, Yuzuvendra Chahal will also be part of the squad and will play a key role in wicket taking in the middle overs.

The Indian team will be playing their first match of the Asia Cup against pakistan on Sunday 28th August at the Dubai International Stadium.

