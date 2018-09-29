Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
When it comes to calmness, I am similar to Dhoni: Rohit

PTI
NEWS
News
10   //    29 Sep 2018, 12:59 IST

Dubai, Sep 29 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni's stocks as a batsman might be dwindling rapidly but Rohit Sharma is proud of the fact that he has imbibed the ability to remain calm under pressure from his illustrious predecessor.

Coach Ravi Shastri has praised Rohit's calm demeanour during their victorious Asia Cup campaign, a trait that he has picked up from his illustrious predecessor.

"Whatever I have seen of him (Dhoni) leading the side for all these years, he never panicked, took time while taking decisions. There are those similarities in me too," skipper Rohit told mediapersons today.

The stylish Mumbaikar spoke about qualities in Dhoni that he has tried to inculcate.

"I also try to first think and then react. Yes, 50-over cricket gives you time but still you need to take time as well. I have learnt this from seeing him, we have played for so many years under his captaincy. Whenever there is something, he is ready with advice."

Dhoni didn't exactly set the Asia Cup on fire with his batting but his smart glovework and strategic interventions were for everyone to see.

"We always keep on learning from Dhoni bhai because he has been such a great captain. Whenever there were questions or doubts on the field, he was always there to answer," Rohit signed off

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
